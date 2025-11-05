Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From Goa to private luxury villas in Italy: Lohono Stays enters Lake Garda

From Goa to private luxury villas in Italy: Lohono Stays enters Lake Garda

Lohono Stays has entered Europe with private villas in Lake Garda - targeting affluent travellers who want slow luxury, privacy and cultural immersion.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian luxury travellers aren’t just flying business-class anymore — they’re renting private villas in Europe, complete with chefs, saunas, and private boat tours. And now, Lohono Stays by Indian real estate major Isprava Group wants a bigger slice of that spend.
 
The luxury villa brand has entered Europe with private estates at Lake Garda, Italy, betting on the rising appetite among wealthy Indians for slow, private, culturally-immersive travel.
 
Lake Garda, Italy’s largest lake, has long been a favourite among European elite. With Alpine peaks on one side and lush vineyards and medieval towns on the other, the region offers a mix of serenity, culture and slow-living — a shift away from the more crowded Italian hotspots like Lake Como, Florence and the Amalfi Coast.
 
 
What the villas offer
 
Each Lohono villa in Lake Garda features:

  • Private pools & landscaped gardens
  • Stone gazebos, saunas & panoramic lake views
  • Personal chef & cooking lesson experiences
  • Guided vineyard trails, treks & boat tours with private skipper
  • Options for yoga, tennis & golf
 
Designed for long stays and privacy-first escapes, the villas aim to bring Lohono’s India-to-Europe luxury model to life — “homes where guests don’t just visit, they belong.”
 
“Affluent Indians are moving beyond obvious hotspots,” said Nibhrant Shah, MD & Co-CEO, Isprava Group. “They want intimacy, culture and a deeper emotional connection — not standardised hotel luxury.”
 
Dhimaan Shah, Executive Director & Co-CEO, added: “India’s outbound travel is expected to cross 80 million journeys annually by 2030.
With Italy already a top-five Schengen destination, Lake Garda is the natural next step for us.”
 
Why Europe, why now
 
India’s luxury outbound travel is accelerating
 
Demand for private villas vs hotels is rising
 
Younger wealthy travellers prefer immersive, wellness-driven escapes
 
Lake Garda offers exclusivity with cultural depth — ideal for privacy-seeking HNIs
 
This launch also signals a broader trend: Indian luxury hospitality brands are beginning to follow their customers overseas, rather than waiting for them at home. 
Business Model & Geographic Reach
 
Lohono offers luxury villas for rent in premium Indian destinations including Goa (Assagao, Siolim, Dona Paula) 
 
The platform also indicates international properties (Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives) in its “international properties” section. 
 
It emphasises curated, private-pool villas with high-end amenities, personalised service, experiences (spa, chefs, outdoor activities) and positions itself as “luxury villa hospitality”. 
 
Recently Lohono announced it will add 100 villas under an “affordable luxury” segment, broadening its reach beyond ultra-premium clients.
 
In India,  homes developed by Isprava are listed on Lohono Stays for rent and have an average room rental of ₹12,000–15,000 per night, while under Lohono Luma ( affordable luxury stay), the average room rent is around ₹8,000–10,000.
 
Lohono Stays has a portfolio of over 275 villas across 12 domestic and five international destinations, including Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala, Srinagar, Mussoorie, and Coonoor, as well as the Maldives, Phuket, Bali, and Koh Samui.
 
Isprava Group had raised nearly ₹200 crore in a funding round led by London Stock Exchange-listed Symphony International Holdings to support its plan to increase its footprint across India.  How to Budget for Luxury Villa Vacations (Without Derailing Wealth) 
Luxury should add richness to life — not strain your balance sheet.
 
But smart luxury comes from structure — not impulse.
 
Rule of thumb: if it fits within 3–7% annual discretionary spend after investing and emergency cushion, it’s wealth-enhancing.
Else? It’s just peer pressure with a prettier backdrop.
 
Sip the prosecco, just don’t sip the portfolio. 
If you stay 7 nights in a mid-luxury villa (~₹80k/night), cost = ₹5.6 lakh excluding extras.
 
The math: 
If you're dreaming of booking one of Lohono’s new Lake Garda villas, be prepared for a serious luxury-travel budget. Current listings on Lohono’s Italy page show rates ranging from €705 per night (₹70,000–₹80,000) for mid-luxury villas that sleep up to 10 guests, to €2,300+ per night (₹2.3–₹3 lakh+) for larger estates that host 12–16 guests. At the ultra-exclusive end, nightly prices can exceed €32,000 (₹30 lakh+), putting a three-night stay well into ₹1-crore-plus territory once private chefs, boat tours, wellness services and taxes are layered in. 
 
For affluent Indian travellers who value privacy and immersive travel over hotel-brand glamour, these villas offer unmatched access and intimacy — but from a personal-finance perspective, this falls squarely into “experience spending” territory. That means it should be funded from surplus cash flow or bonus pools, not long-term investments, and ideally capped within a 3–7% annual lifestyle budget for HNIs. As always with luxury travel: indulge freely, but only after your investments are working harder than your holidays.
 

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

