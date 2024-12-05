Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Switch to UK's new eVisa by March 2025: Here's a step-by-step guide

Switch to UK's new eVisa by March 2025: Here's a step-by-step guide

Over 3.1 million people have already moved to the digital system

Keir Starmer, UK PM

Image: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday announced a grace period until March 2025 to allow expired physical visa documentation for international travel as holders transition to an online eVisa system. The announcement affects visa holders globally, including many Indians.
 
The Home Office has been moving visa evidence online, asking holders of biometric residence permits (BRP), biometric residence cards (BRC), and indefinite leave-to-remain stamps or vignette stickers in passports to switch to eVisas by December.
 
Over 3.1 million people have already moved to the digital system. However, others have faced challenges, including technical issues, leading to an extension for expired physical documents to be accepted provisionally for international travel.
 
 
“For those who are yet to switch to an eVisa, a wide range of guidance and support is available,” said Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship. She added that the government is working to ensure the transition is smooth. “We are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition,” she said.
 
Airlines allowed to accept expired documents
 
Airlines and carriers can now accept BRPs and BRCs expiring on or after December 31, 2024 as valid for travel until March 2025. The Home Office said it will review the provision periodically and confirmed passengers remain subject to standard immigration checks.
 
“Anyone seeking to enter the UK whose underlying immigration status has expired will be liable for refusal of entry,” the Home Office said.

More From This Section

Premiumbaby, child

Is NPS Vatsalya retirement scheme for your child too far-fetched an idea?

Equity Mutual Fund

Fund Review: Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Axis MF launches new fund that tracks NBFC's, housing finance sectors

Bitcoin

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 milestone: Should Indians invest in crypto now?

Manila, Philippines

Philippines launches e-Visa for Indians, enabling faster travel processing

 
Switching to eVisa
 
The Home Office issued another appeal urging paper visa holders to move to the eVisa system using the GOV.UK portal. Those with indefinite leave to remain are being advised to apply for a "No Time Limit" eVisa, a process that is free of charge.
 
“It is free and straightforward to switch to an eVisa, which offers greater convenience. An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights,” the Home Office said in a statement.
 
If your BRP is expiring or has been lost or stolen, follow these steps to obtain an eVisa:
 
1. Report the loss or theft: Immediately inform UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) about your lost or stolen BRP to prevent unauthorised use (if it has been stolen or lost).
 
2. Create a UKVI account: Visit the official UKVI website to set up a free account. You'll need access to a smartphone, a valid email address, and your BRP number or visa application reference.
 
3. Verify your identity: Use the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app to scan your identity document and capture a live photo. This process confirms your identity and links it to your eVisa.
 
4. Access your eVisa: Once your identity is verified, your eVisa will be available in your UKVI account. This digital record serves as proof of your immigration status.
 
5. Update personal details: Ensure your UKVI account reflects current information, such as passport details and contact information, to avoid issues during travel or status verification.
 
Key points about eVisas:
< eVisas eliminate the need to carry physical documents.
< Holders do not need to leave passports with authorities while awaiting decisions.
< No need to renew or collect physical permits.
< Existing immigration rights remain unchanged during the switch.
 
Digital transition by 2025
 
The eVisa programme began under the previous government and has continued under the current Labour government. By 2025, the Home Office intends for most visa processes to be fully digital.
 
The rollout has seen some concerns raised by digital rights groups, who warn that individuals without digital proof of residency may face challenges. The government dismissed these concerns, stating the three-month extension would allow for issues to be resolved.
 
British and Irish citizens are unaffected by the changes. Those who have acquired British citizenship but previously held visas are also excluded from the transition requirements.

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK introduces grace period for transition to eVisa system until March 2025

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

What happens when UK study visa expires for Indians? Options explained

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK's Graduate Route visa to stay unchanged; relief for Indian students

UK, United Kingdom

UK to start ETA for non-visa travellers in 2025: What this means for you

Yvette Cooper

UK drops Rs 41 lakh minimum income rule for Family Visa, relief for Indians

Topics : UK Visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon