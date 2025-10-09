Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Here is a list of the best insurance premiums for a term insurance plan available for young male professionals living in cities and who have a longer investment horizon

Insurance

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
If you have dependants who rely on your income, it is a good idea to buy a term insurance plan. While it is not strictly a returns-based investment, a term insurance is a sound strategy for family members in the case of an unfortunate incident. Ideally, one should buy a term plan with a sum assured equivalent to at least 10-15 times of income, and have a long investment plan. Here is a curation from Policybazaar on the best term insurance premiums available currently. 
 

More From This Section

electric vehicle

Electrifying shift: Hatchbacks to luxury wheels, India's EV moment is herepremium

Health Insurance Plans

Young, earning and healthy? Here's the right health cover for you

property, court, justice

Asset split in divorce: Courts presume equal ownership of joint assetspremium

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI payment failures? How a backup ID can help you pay without hassle

loan

Delhi launches Rs 55 cr collateral-free loan scheme for small businesses

Topics : finance sector Insurance industry Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon