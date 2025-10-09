Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
If you have dependants who rely on your income, it is a good idea to buy a term insurance plan. While it is not strictly a returns-based investment, a term insurance is a sound strategy for family members in the case of an unfortunate incident. Ideally, one should buy a term plan with a sum assured equivalent to at least 10-15 times of income, and have a long investment plan. Here is a curation from Policybazaar on the best term insurance premiums available currently.