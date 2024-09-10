Thailand, Malaysia top visa-free destinations for Indian travellers in 2024

Looking for a place where you can travel visa-free? According to the digital travel platform Agoda, Indian travellers favoured destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in 2024.

"Indian travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer convenience and a variety of experiences without the need for enduring extensive visa procedures," said Krishna Rathi, senior country director India at Agoda.

Thailand, in particular, has emerged as the top visa-free destination for Indian tourists based on Agoda’s accommodation search data. The country experienced a double-digit surge in accommodation searches after introducing a visa waiver for Indian travellers in November last year. Malaysia followed a similar trend, introducing a visa waiver for Indian tourists in December 2023. It climbed from eighth place in 2023 to fourth in the first half of 2024.

"We know that removing visa restrictions makes a huge difference to inbound tourism, and we see this across the globe," said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda.

What does visa-free travel mean?

Visa-free travel means entering a country without the need for a visa before or upon arrival. All you need is a valid passport. Once you arrive, you will pass through immigration control, where your passport will be checked and may be stamped.

Visa-free travel simplifies the process by eliminating the need for lengthy visa applications and associated fees. This not only eases travel for tourists but also provides economic benefits to the destination country, especially in the tourism sector.

For example, visa-free policies can lead to:

- increased demand for accommodation, resulting in higher room rates and occupancy rates, benefiting the hospitality industry

- creation of job opportunities within the tourism sector

- higher demand for additional services like transport and tour guides

Other countries that are visa-free for Indians are:

Sri Lanka

Visa-free: 30 days

Angola

Visa-free: 30 days

Barbados

Visa-free: 90 days

Bhutan

Visa-free: 14 days

Dominica

Visa-free: 180 days

El Salvador

Visa-free: 90 days

Fiji

Visa-free: 120 days

Gambia

Visa-free: 90 days

Grenada

Visa-free: 90 days

Haiti

Visa-free: 90 days

Iran

Visa-free: 15 days

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Visa-free: 14 days

Kiribati

Visa-free: 90 days

Macao

Visa-free: 30 days

Malaysia

Visa-free: 30 days

Mauritius

Visa-free: 90 days

Micronesia

Visa-free: 30 days

Nepal

Palestinian Territories

Rwanda

Visa-free: 30 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Visa-free: 90 days

Senegal

Visa-free: 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Visa-free: 90 days

Thailand

Visa-free: 30 days

Trinidad and Tobago

Visa-free: 90 days

Vanuatu

Visa-free: 30 days

What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?

A valid passport

Maximum duration of stay

Proof of return or onward ticket

Proof of sufficient funds

Proof of accommodation

Travel/Medical insurance

Criminal record check

Customs and declarations