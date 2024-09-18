Turkiye introduces new tech visa for entrepreneurs: What you must know

— A three-year work permit

— Simplified residence permit processes for families

— Exemptions from income tax and corporate tax

— Free comprehensive healthcare

— Access to office space in technoparks and incubation centres

— Support for venture capital investments and project financing

— Mentoring and consultancy services

Additionally, for those starting businesses in Turkiye, the Ministry of Industry and Technology will provide six months of legal and financial consultancy services.

100,000 tech-driven start-ups by 2030

Turkiye has ambitious goals for its tech industry. By 2030, the country aims to nurture 100,000 tech-driven start-ups, with at least 100 of them worth over $1 billion, according to Kacır.

“By offering participants a special three-year work permit, we expedite their process of living and working in Turkiye, enabling them to envision long-term prospects and to embed themselves in the local fabric, making them feel truly at home,” Kacır said.

Turkiye is also developing the world’s largest technopark at Istanbul's airport. Kacır said that this project, dubbed Terminal Istanbul, will establish the country as a key hub for tech entrepreneurship.

Türkiye’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Vedat Işıkhan, stressed on the dual benefits of the Tech Visa programme. “While we attract new ventures and talent to our country, we simultaneously leverage their knowledge and experience to enhance the capacity of our local workforce and add value to our innovation ecosystem,” said Işıkhan.

The cost of the visa

While specific details about the cost of the Tech Visa are still emerging, the general fees for work and long-term residence permits in Turkiye range from approximately 7,345 Turkish Lira (around Rs 18,000) per year. The government is expected to release more detailed information as the programme develops.

Advantages of the Tech Visa programme

According to Evren Özmen, co-founder of Kemal & Evren Özmen Müşavirlik, a consultancy firm based in Istanbul, the Tech Visa offers several advantages for tech professionals:

Extended work permit: The three-year work permit allows tech workers and start-ups to focus on long-term projects without the need for frequent renewals. This permit applies to employees and partners, making it easier to bring an entire team to Turkiye or hire talent from abroad.

Welcome consultancy service: Moving to a new country can be challenging. The Tech Visa programme offers a consultancy service to help with the legal, tax, and logistical challenges of setting up a business in Turkiye.

Office opportunities in technoparks: Turkiye’s technoparks provide state-of-the-art facilities and a collaborative environment for start-ups. Access to these innovation hubs is one of the programme’s biggest perks.

Tech Visa fund: Start-ups in the programme can apply for financial support through the Tech Visa fund, which provides capital for product development, expansion, and scaling.

Government support: Start-ups have access to various forms of financial assistance, such as project financing, branding support, and promotion support. These grants help start-ups grow their businesses and enter foreign markets.

Tax exemptions: Tech Visa participants benefit from various tax incentives, including VAT, corporate tax, and customs tax exemptions. These savings can be reinvested into their businesses.

Free healthcare: Employees working under the Tech Visa programme are covered by Turkiye’s healthcare system, with the government covering insurance premiums.

Some other countries that offer tech visas to attract skilled professionals and entrepreneurs in the technology sector are:

1. United Kingdom – Global Talent Visa

"The UK's Global Talent Visa is designed for leaders and potential leaders in digital technology, science, arts, and academia. This visa allows highly skilled tech professionals to live and work in the UK without a job offer," according to the UK government.

2. Canada – Global Talent Stream

Canada’s Global Talent Stream under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program is aimed at tech professionals and entrepreneurs who can help innovate and grow Canada’s technology sector. This programme offers a fast-track work permit process, with visa approval often taking as little as two weeks, according to Canada Immigration.

3. Portugal – Tech Visa

Portugal’s Tech Visa is specifically targeted at non-EU tech talent. It allows Portuguese tech companies to recruit highly qualified professionals from outside the European Union. The visa offers quick processing times and streamlined bureaucracy for professionals working in tech roles.

4. France – French Tech Visa

The French Tech Visa is part of France's effort to become a global tech hub. It is open to start-up founders, employees, and investors in the tech space. This programme offers a four-year, renewable residence permit, and the visa also extends to family members.

5. Germany – EU Blue Card

Germany offers the EU Blue Card for highly skilled workers, including tech professionals. Applicants must have a university degree and a job offer with a minimum salary requirement. The Blue Card allows for residence and employment in Germany, with the possibility of applying for permanent residency after a few years.

6. Estonia – Digital Nomad Visa

While not exclusively for tech professionals, Estonia’s Digital Nomad Visa allows remote workers, including those in tech, to live in Estonia while working for clients or companies based outside the country. It is one of the first countries to introduce a visa specifically aimed at digital nomads.

7. Spain – Startup Visa

Spain’s Startup Visa is aimed at entrepreneurs and investors in the tech and innovation sectors. It allows individuals to set up and run start-ups in Spain. This visa is part of Spain’s broader push to attract foreign talent and tech companies.

8. Australia – Global Talent Visa

Australia’s Global Talent Visa programme targets tech professionals in areas like AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and fintech. It offers permanent residency to individuals who meet the skill and experience criteria.

9. Italy – Startup Visa

Italy’s Startup Visa is designed to attract entrepreneurs to launch innovative start-ups in the country. This visa provides an entry point for foreign entrepreneurs looking to bring their technology-based business ideas to Italy.

10. United Arab Emirates – Golden Visa

The UAE’s Golden Visa offers long-term residency to tech professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs. This programme is part of the UAE’s broader push to diversify its economy and boost the tech sector by attracting top talent from around the world.