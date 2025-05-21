Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of a partial EPF withdrawal? Here's a step-by-step guide

Thinking of a partial EPF withdrawal? Here's a step-by-step guide

Learn how to apply for a partial EPF withdrawal with this easy, step-by-step guide. Understand the process, requirements, and what to do before you file your claim!

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When an unexpected financial crunch hits, be it a medical emergency, a house repair, or urgent educational expenses, your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) can offer timely relief. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to make partial withdrawals under specific circumstances. But how exactly do you apply for it?
 
Here’s a simplified, step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process smoothly, without running into bureaucratic roadblocks.
 

Who can withdraw partial PF and when?

 

Also Read

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

Fresh formal hiring up 2% in March after three-month decline: EPFO data

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO adds 1.45 million net members in March 2025, up 1.15% year-on-year

EPFO

Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

Premiumbeedi worker

Over 4 million Beedi workers likely to get relief on pension math

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

No app, no login: Check your PF balance with just a missed call or SMS

According to EPFO, members can request a partial withdrawal (also called an EPF advance) for reasons such as:
 
·  Medical treatment of self or dependents
 
 
 
·  Higher education or marriage of self/children/siblings
 
 
·  Home purchase or construction
 
 
·  Home loan repayment
 
 
·  Unemployment (after one month of being jobless)
 
 
·  Natural calamities or pandemic-related hardship (like COVID-19)
 
 
Each reason comes with specific eligibility criteria and limits on withdrawal amounts. For example, for medical emergencies, you can withdraw up to six times your basic salary and dearness allowance or the total employee share with interest, whichever is lower.
 
 

Pre-requisites: What you need before applying partial PF withdrawal

 
Ensure these conditions are met:
 
·  UAN (Universal Account Number) is active
 
 
·  KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are linked and verified on the EPFO portal
 
 
·  Your Aadhaar is linked with your mobile number for OTP authentication
 

Step-by-step: How to apply for EPF partial withdrawal online

 
1.     Visit the EPFO member portal
Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface
 
 
2.     Login with your UAN, password, and CAPTCHA
 
 
3.     Navigate to 'Online Services'
Click on Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)
 
 
4.     Verify KYC details
Your Aadhaar details will be verified via OTP
 
 
5.     Enter the last four digits of your bank account
Click ‘Verify’ to confirm
 
 
6.     Select 'Proceed for Online Claim'
 
 
7.     Choose ‘PF Advance (Form-31)’ from the drop-down
 
 
8.     Select the purpose of withdrawal
Upload documents if prompted (depends on reason for claim)
 
 
9.     Enter the withdrawal amount and your address
 
 
10. Submit the claim 
You’ll receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Enter it to authenticate.
 
 

How long does it take?

 
According to EPFO, the claim is usually processed within 7 to 10 working days, provided all documents are in order.
 

Final tip

 
Make sure your EPFO profile is always updated and that your employer has verified all KYC details. Errors in bank account or Aadhaar linkage are common reasons for claim rejections.
 

More From This Section

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Govt workers retiring a day before hike to get notional increment: Centre

Paytm

Paid and kept private: Paytm adds new 'hide transaction' feature

dollars

America tops global wealth growth but rich are eyeing opportunities abroad

PremiumTax

Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

Topics : PF Withdrawal EPFO PF withdrawals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon