Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

They must pick the right form to give information about their earnings and fill it up carefully, according to experts

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is the time to file Income Tax returns (ITR) and many non-resident Indians (NRIs) are likely asking: Do they need to do so in India? While the process is simple, experts say NRIs need to carefully give details about their earnings.
 

Do NRIs need to pay income tax in India?

 
“An NRI is liable to pay tax in India only on the income earned or received in India. This includes rent from Indian property, interest on Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts, which is savings or current account in Indian Rupees for NRIs in India, or capital gains from Indian assets,” said S R Patnaik, partner and head of taxation at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
 
   

Who is considered as NRI?

 
According to the Income-Tax Department, an individual’s residential status is the first factor in determining tax liability. If you’ve spent less than 182 days in India in a financial year, you’re typically considered a non-resident — and taxed accordingly.
 

How is filing taxes different for NRIs?

 
“Resident individuals are taxed on global income and can use ITR-1 (Sahaj) for simple income sources. NRIs, however, must use ITR-2 if they don’t have business income, or ITR-3 if they do,” Patnaik explained.
 
NRIs are also not eligible for certain exemptions and deductions available to residents, such as the one under Section 80GG for rent paid.  ALSO READ | Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty off highs; BEL, Tata Steel lead; Dixon dips 6%; SMIDs waver

Jaishankar, Montenegro Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic

EAM Jaishankar wishes Montenegro FM Ibrahimovic on their Independence Day

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

National Herald case: ED has prima facie case against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

technology landscape and skill demands

'Not a buying moment': Analysts wary of IT stocks amid Moody's US downgrade

heart health, healthy men, man, sad man, men's health

Broken heart syndrome: Men face twice the death risk, say researchers

 

Common mistakes by NRIs in ITR filing

 
“NRIs often misclassify their residential status or forget to update banks and mutual funds about the change,” said Amit Bansal, partner at Singhania & Co, a global legal consultancy firm.
 
“They also tend to use the wrong ITR form or miss reporting Indian income such as interest earned in NRO accounts.” Bansal advised NRIs to maintain travel records, inform Income Tax Department promptly, and consult a professional to ensure correct classification and filing.
 

Foreign income and reporting: What’s mandatory?

 
“If you’re an NRI for tax purposes, your foreign income is not taxable in India,” Patnaik said. “Also, unlike residents, NRIs are not mandated to disclose foreign bank accounts or assets under Schedule FA. However, they may do so voluntarily.”
 
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, mandatory foreign asset disclosure applies only to individuals classified as residents under the Income Tax Act, especially those falling under the Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) category.  ALSO READ | Old or new tax regime? A step-by-step guide to choose what's best for you
 

No major policy shifts for NRI tax filing for AY 2025–26

 
The CBDT has released the ITR forms applicable for Assessment Year 2025-26. Form ITR-2 has been updated for clarity and no NRI-specific policy changes or exemptions have been introduced, according to the two experts.
 
“There’s been no new circular or rule that specifically impacts NRIs this filing season,” said Bansal.
   

More From This Section

dollars

America tops global wealth growth but rich are eyeing opportunities abroad

PremiumTax

Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

Infrastructure, project financing

PMAY-Urban completion deadline extended till Dec 31: Here's how to apply

Gold import bill may hit five-year high in 2017

India's new import policy for gold, silver, platinum: What it means for you

credit card

New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

Topics : NRI tax returns Income Tax filing ITR BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon