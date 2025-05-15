Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

Avoid delays in claims and transfers, follow this step-by-step guide to update your EPFO KYC details

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) requires members to update Know Your Customer (KYC) information for fund transfers, claim settlements, and to avoiding discrepancies. Keeping KYC information such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, and mobile number updated helps avoid delays and ensures timely credit of EPF contributions.
 
Here's a guide to updating your KYC details on the EPFO portal.
 
Updating KYC ensures:
 
  • Faster claim approvals and settlements 
  • Seamless PF account transfers when switching jobs 
  • Error-free interest credit and annual account statements 
  • Reduced chances of account mismatches
 
Step-by-step process to update EPFO KYC
 
You can update your KYC details online via the EPFO Unified Member Portal. Here’s how:
 

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Portal
 
Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
 
Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) password, and the captcha code to log in
 
Step 2: Navigate to KYC section
 
On the homepage, go to the ‘Manage’ tab
 
Click on ‘KYC’ from the dropdown menu
 
Step 3: Add or update documents
 
You will see a list of KYC options like PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, passport, driving licence, etc.
 
Enter the required information and upload scanned copies of the respective documents
 
Make sure the details match exactly with what’s on the documents
 
Step 4: Save the Information
 
After entering the details, click on the ‘Save’ button
 
The status will show as “Pending for Approval”
 
Step 5: Employer Verification
 
Your employer needs to verify and approve the KYC request
 
Once approved, the status will change to “Approved by Employer” and later by EPFO
 
Points to remember
 
Ensure your Aadhaar and PAN are linked with your UAN
 
Any mismatch in details may lead to rejection
 
There is no fee for updating KYC on the EPFO portal
 
Regularly updating KYC is essential for hassle-free access to EPF services. With the EPFO now digitising more services, keeping your records updated is not just a good practice but a necessity.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

