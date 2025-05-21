Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt workers retiring a day before hike to get notional increment: Centre

Govt workers retiring a day before hike to get notional increment: Centre

Enhanced pension for the period prior to April 30, 2023, will not be paid, it said in the order issued to all the Central ministries

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

The existing rules allow the employees to choose either July 1 or January 1 as their increment date (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central government employees retiring a day before their annual pay hike date would be eligible to get notional increment for the purpose of calculating the pension admissible to them, an official order said.

The move follows a Supreme Court order in this regard.

"It is advised that in pursuance of the above referred order dated 20.02.2025 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, action may be taken to allow the increment on July 1/January 1 to the Central government employees who retired/are retiring a day before it became due, i.e., on June 30/December 31, and have rendered the requisite qualifying service as on the date of their superannuation with satisfactory work and good conduct for calculating the pension admissible to them," the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

 

The existing rules allow the employees to choose either July 1 or January 1 as their increment date.

As specifically mentioned in the orders of the apex court, "grant of the notional increment on January 1/July 1 shall be reckoned only for the purpose of calculating the pension admissible, and not for the purpose of calculation of other pensionary benefits," said the order issued on Tuesday.

Also Read

Virat Kohli

Kohli signals Test exit ahead of England tour; BCCI urges him to reconsider

Pension, Savings, Retirement

How inflation shrinks your retirement corpus & ways to tackle it?

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

Will Dhoni retire after IPL 2025? Here's what 'Thala' said on retirement

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

What should retired people do during market downturns?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Tata AIA Life's Smart Pension: See 30-year investment returns

Referring to another Supreme Court directive, the ministry said that "one increment will be payable on and after 01.05.2023".

Enhanced pension for the period prior to April 30, 2023, will not be paid, it said in the order issued to all the Central ministries.

The All India NPS Employees Federation, which is working for the welfare of Central and state government employees, welcomed the decision and expressed its gratitude to the Centre.

The federation's national president Manjeet Singh Patel also requested the government to extend the benefit of the notional increment to the employees who opt for the unified pension scheme under the National Pension System.

There are about 48.66 lakh Central government employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

Paytm

Paid and kept private: Paytm adds new 'hide transaction' feature

dollars

America tops global wealth growth but rich are eyeing opportunities abroad

PremiumTax

Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

Infrastructure, project financing

PMAY-Urban completion deadline extended till Dec 31: Here's how to apply

Topics : retirement Retirement finance Govt employees Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon