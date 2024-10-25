Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Pension for gig workers; choosing an EV: Top personal finance stories

Pension for gig workers; choosing an EV: Top personal finance stories

This week we write about how white-collar freelance professionals can build a retirement corpus and what to look for in an electric car

Pension

White-collar gig workers in urban India are less prepared for retirement compared to the general urban population. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

White-collar gig workers in urban India are less prepared for retirement compared to the general urban population, according to a survey. In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome explore the reasons behind this gap. They provide an estimate of the retirement corpus gig workers should aim for by age 60 and suggest key financial products to help build this corpus. Additionally, they share dos and don’ts for gig workers embarking on this journey.
 
The second article discusses the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and how they’re becoming mainstream, both globally and in India. It touches on consumer trends, key factors driving EV purchases, and the importance of charging infrastructure and safety. Read this article by Namrata Kohli to learn about the significant factors you should pay heed to when buying an EV.
 
 
If you are the primary breadwinner with several dependents, term insurance is essential to secure your family’s future in case you are not around. This week, we present a table of term insurance premiums from leading insurers for a 30-year-old male, non-smoker, living in a metro, seeking a sum assured of Rs 1 crore. Refer to this table from Policybazaar before making a decision.
 
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), also known as tax saver schemes, are ideal for those seeking Section 80C tax deductions along with the potential higher returns of equity mutual funds. ELSS funds have a short three-year lock-in period. Enter them with a minimum investment horizon of seven years to weather market volatility and earn reasonable returns. For those considering this option, consult Morningstar’s review of DSP ELSS Taxsaver Fund.
 
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
 
Silver crosses Rs 1 Lakh

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Diwali bonus: Splurge, but also repay costly debt, replenish emergency fund

Premiumconsulting

How gig workers can start retirement saving early with equity funds, NPS

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

What are the consequences of missing your gold loan repayment?

health insurance, insurance

Insurance policies of various companies collected in single table

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold or gold ETF? What should you invest in to mark dhanteras this year

 
Silver breached the Rs 1 lakh per kg mark this week in the physical market. Consumers are turning to silver as a more affordable option, particularly as gold has reached Rs 78,000 for 10 grams. The increase in silver’s value is not only due to its appeal as a less expensive precious metal but also because of growing demand from the electric vehicle industry and photovoltaic applications. These green technologies are expected to sustain the demand for silver for several years to come.
 
Retail investors should have at least 10-15 per cent allocation in their portfolios to commodities. Of this, silver can take up five per cent of the portfolio and the balance can go to gold. Investors should not enter silver unless they have a horizon of at least seven years.

Also Read

Elderly, Old age

Central govt pensioners to get additional compassionate pension after 80

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

How to get a Digital Life Certificate via face verification?

PremiumThe Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

Changing pension landscape in India: NPS Vatsalya set to be a game-changer

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS-Vatsalya scheme on September 18

Pensions

Postal dept to assist pensioners in submitting digital life certificate

Topics : Pensions pension schemes Electric Vehicles finance sector The gig economy gig economy Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon