Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Visa at Your Doorstep': Here's how you can complete the process from home

'Visa at Your Doorstep': Here's how you can complete the process from home

Visa at Your Doorstep enables applicants to complete their visa application process from their homes or offices

Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Adobe stock photo)

Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Photo Credit: Adobe stock photo)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There’s been a sharp rise in the number of United Kingdom (UK) visitors opting for the "Visa at Your Doorstep" (VAYD) service as more Britons pick India as their travel destination. According to VFS Global, a facilitator of visa services, this demand surge reflects the growing interest in India among UK travellers.

Recent figures from the Ministry of Tourism show that Britain ranks among the top three countries for foreign tourist arrivals in India, accounting for 9.82% of the total between January and June this year, news agency PTI reported. This rise coincides with a 64% increase in overall foreign tourist arrivals to India compared to previous years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How does the Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) Service work?

The VAYD service enables applicants to complete their visa application process from their homes or offices, avoiding a visit to a VFS Global centre. Here’s how you can use the service:

Check availability: First, verify if the VFS Doorstep Service is available for the visa you're applying for by visiting the VFS Global website or contacting their customer service.

Book the service: Once confirmed, you can book the service online or via customer service, choosing a convenient date, time, and location for your appointment.

More From This Section

building, office building

India's office market set for record boom, Bengaluru and Hyderabad lead

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Sent more than Rs 6 lakh overseas? You could face tax scrutiny from I-T

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

67% of Indians revisit favourite global spots: Thailand & Vietnam top list

life insurance

Is it a wise decision to bundle health and life cover plans?

Gold

How will gold investments be taxed now? Which is the most tax-efficient?


Confirmation and payment: After booking, a confirmation email will be sent with appointment details and payment instructions. The Doorstep Service carries an additional fee.

Prepare your documents: Gather all necessary documents, including your passport, visa application form, photographs, and any other specific requirements.

VFS representative visit: On the agreed date, a VFS representative will visit your chosen location to assist with the application process, including document verification, biometric data collection (if required), and form completion.

Submission of application: The VFS representative will then submit your documents and application to the relevant embassy or consulate.

Track your application: After submission, you can track your application online using the tracking ID provided by the VFS representative.

Receive your visa: Once processed, your visa will be delivered to your address, or you can choose to collect it from a VFS Global centre.

How much does the service cost?

The cost of the VAYD service varies depending on your country of residence and destination. For instance:

India to Denmark:
Individual: Rs 9,900
Group (2 and above): Rs 7,500 per applicant

India to Germany:
1 to 10 people: Rs 13,652 per applicant
11 to 20 people: Rs 12,968 per applicant
21 to 30 people: Rs 10,952 per applicant
31 to 50 people: Rs 9,751 per applicant

UK to India:
Individual (within 25 miles of the nearest application centre): £180 (approximately Rs 20,000)
Individual (beyond 25 miles): £180 + 45p per mile

The service charges differ by country and visa destination.

Note: This service charge is in addition to the visa fee.

Who can benefit from the VAYD service?

The VFS Doorstep Service is available to individuals applying for visas in various countries, though availability may vary based on the specific visa requirements. This service is especially beneficial for busy professionals, families, senior citizens or anyone who may find it challenging to visit a visa application centre in person.

Also Read

baggage, airport

Airline lost your baggage? Know your rights and compensation claim

Scam alert

Nithin Kamath warns investors against fake trading apps: How to stay safe

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Unified Pension Scheme Explained: How UPS, NPS, and OPS affect your pension

Canada flag, Canada

Canada cracks down on foreign worker exploitation: New rules from Sept 26

Fixed Deposits

Beyond FDs: Blend growth and income assets in retirement portfolio

Topics : Personal Finance Indian visa VFS Global

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon