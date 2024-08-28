'Visa at Your Doorstep': Here's how you can complete the process from home

There’s been a sharp rise in the number of United Kingdom (UK) visitors opting for the "Visa at Your Doorstep" (VAYD) service as more Britons pick India as their travel destination. According to VFS Global, a facilitator of visa services, this demand surge reflects the growing interest in India among UK travellers.

Recent figures from the Ministry of Tourism show that Britain ranks among the top three countries for foreign tourist arrivals in India, accounting for 9.82% of the total between January and June this year, news agency PTI reported. This rise coincides with a 64% increase in overall foreign tourist arrivals to India compared to previous years.

How does the Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) Service work?

The VAYD service enables applicants to complete their visa application process from their homes or offices, avoiding a visit to a VFS Global centre. Here’s how you can use the service:

Check availability: First, verify if the VFS Doorstep Service is available for the visa you're applying for by visiting the VFS Global website or contacting their customer service.

Book the service: Once confirmed, you can book the service online or via customer service, choosing a convenient date, time, and location for your appointment.

Confirmation and payment: After booking, a confirmation email will be sent with appointment details and payment instructions. The Doorstep Service carries an additional fee.

Prepare your documents: Gather all necessary documents, including your passport, visa application form, photographs, and any other specific requirements.

VFS representative visit: On the agreed date, a VFS representative will visit your chosen location to assist with the application process, including document verification, biometric data collection (if required), and form completion.

Submission of application: The VFS representative will then submit your documents and application to the relevant embassy or consulate.

Track your application: After submission, you can track your application online using the tracking ID provided by the VFS representative.

Receive your visa: Once processed, your visa will be delivered to your address, or you can choose to collect it from a VFS Global centre.

How much does the service cost?

The cost of the VAYD service varies depending on your country of residence and destination. For instance:

India to Denmark:

Individual: Rs 9,900

Group (2 and above): Rs 7,500 per applicant

India to Germany:

1 to 10 people: Rs 13,652 per applicant

11 to 20 people: Rs 12,968 per applicant

21 to 30 people: Rs 10,952 per applicant

31 to 50 people: Rs 9,751 per applicant

UK to India:

Individual (within 25 miles of the nearest application centre): £180 (approximately Rs 20,000)

Individual (beyond 25 miles): £180 + 45p per mile

The service charges differ by country and visa destination.

Note: This service charge is in addition to the visa fee.

Who can benefit from the VAYD service?

The VFS Doorstep Service is available to individuals applying for visas in various countries, though availability may vary based on the specific visa requirements. This service is especially beneficial for busy professionals, families, senior citizens or anyone who may find it challenging to visit a visa application centre in person.