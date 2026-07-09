What is new about the EPF 2026 Scheme and what it means for subscribers

What remains unchanged

For subscribers who treat EPF primarily as a retirement corpus, the broad framework remains largely unchanged. Existing memberships, balances, and accumulated PF savings continue without disruption. Employers and employees will continue to contribute, while the process of investing, accumulation of funds, and payout mechanism remain broadly the same. EPF interest rate and the retirement age also remain unchanged.

Next, let us examine some of the key changes.

Voluntary contributions

What has changed? A key change is the explicit provision for additional voluntary contributions. Employees can contribute on wages exceeding the statutory wage ceiling and at rates higher than 12 per cent.

In practice, however, higher contributions were already being made. Employers and employees were already contributing 12 per cent on a salary amount above the statutory ceiling in many cases. “Employees earning more than ₹15,000 were already seeing contributions above ₹1,800 depending on their employment contract,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool. The change, therefore, appears to clarify what is permitted rather than materially alter existing practice.

Employees also appear to have the flexibility to reduce or discontinue voluntary contributions later. “Voluntary contributions can be aligned with changing financial priorities,” says Puneet Gupta, partner, People Advisory Services-Tax, EY India.

The downside: Under the new framework, the employer can restrict its contribution to ₹1,800 even if the employee contributes 12 per cent of full basic pay.

Higher employer contributions are valuable for employees. If the employer contributes on a larger portion of the employee’s salary, the employee’s PF kitty grows faster.

Employees who understand EPF’s role as a wealth-creation opportunity are unlikely to willingly give up higher employer contribution. “Long-term wealth creation in the EPF account may suffer if employer contributions are reduced,” says Deepesh Raghaw, Sebi-registered investment adviser.

Lower employer contributions to EPF could be negative also because employer contributions receive favourable tax treatment. They remain tax-exempt under the new tax regime up to ₹7.5 lakh per annum. “If an employer contributes ₹2 lakh to EPF, the full ₹2 lakh goes into the EPF account. If the same ₹2 lakh is paid as salary to an employee in the highest tax bracket, the employee may receive only around ₹1.4 lakh in hand,” says Raghaw.

Partial withdrawal

What has changed? Earlier, partial withdrawals were allowed for 13 different purposes. These have now been consolidated into three broad categories: Housing, special circumstances, and other essential needs.

Each withdrawal purpose earlier had its own conditions, requiring members to check the specific section applicable to their need. “The reduction in categories simplifies the withdrawal framework,” says Raghaw. Members may no longer have to provide reasons at the earlier level of detail.

The number of withdrawals permitted under each category has also been specified. “The cap may not become restrictive for most members because the permitted number is high,” says Pandya.

Multiple withdrawals will allow members to draw money in line with actual spending needs. “The higher frequency reduces the need to withdraw a large lump sum prematurely,” says Raghaw.

The change gives more flexibility to the investor. “The new framework lays greater trust in the investor’s judgement on how to use funds that belong to them,” says Raghaw.

Some ambiguity: The scheme appears to use different definitions of “eligible balance” in different places. “In some places, eligible balance appears to mean the employee’s contribution. In other places, it appears to include the employee’s contribution, employer’s contribution and interest,” says Pandya.

One provision refers to withdrawal of 100 per cent. Another requires a minimum of 25 per cent to be maintained in the EPF account. Greater clarity is needed on these issues.

Positives: Withdrawal situations are now clearly listed. Members know when withdrawals are permitted. The 25 per cent minimum-balance condition acts as a guardrail. “It will ensure that some money remains accumulated for retirement,” says Pandya.

Negatives: Special-circumstance withdrawals can be made without giving a specific reason. “Withdrawals under special circumstances could encourage withdrawals for unproductive purposes,” says Pandya. Greater withdrawal flexibility could reduce the final retirement corpus.

Withdrawal after unemployment

The waiting period for full withdrawal after job loss has increased from two months to 12 months.

Positives: The longer waiting period is meant to prevent members from depleting their PF balance too quickly. “The message to members is to try to find a job before withdrawing from the EPF corpus,” says Raghaw.

Negatives: The 12-month waiting period is significantly longer than what many employees were accustomed to earlier. “Members in real financial distress may be unable to access the full amount quickly,” says Pandya.

The 12-month condition is more restrictive. “It appears to be a step back from the broader approach of trusting investors with their money,” says Raghaw.

Precautions to exercise

Withdrawal from EPF should be considered only when the member has no other option. “Health-related, house-related and education-related needs are justified,” says Raghaw. Expenses that can be anticipated in advance, however, should be planned for separately rather than funded through the EPF corpus.

Members should try to accumulate as much as possible in their EPF account for retirement. It should not be treated as an all-purpose emergency corpus. “Repeated withdrawals can weaken EPF’s role as a retirement product,” says Raghaw.

“Members should evaluate whether voluntary PF contributions align with their retirement and cash-flow needs,” says Gupta. They should also understand the revised withdrawal rules before making financial plans based on EPF savings. They should retain copies of employment records, ensure that previous PF memberships are properly disclosed and linked, and engage with HR or payroll teams to understand their employer’s contribution practices.

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