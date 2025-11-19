Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

When you separate your money by purpose, you gain clarity, reduce overspending, and build long-term wealth faster.

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

For most Indians, managing money begins and ends with a single bank account. Salary comes in, bills go out, savings get mixed with spending, and financial goals often remain unclear. But a the solution is surprisingly simple: stop using one bank account for everything.
 
Financial planner Vijay Maheshwari in a LinkedIn post said the smartest way to regain control over your money is to maintain three separate bank accounts, each with a distinct purpose — stability, growth, and lifestyle. The system is easy to set up and even easier to follow, yet dramatically improves budgeting discipline, investment consistency, and long-term wealth creation.
 
 
1. The Savings Account: For Stability
 
This is the anchor account — the one where all your income lands.
 
Here’s what it should do:

  • Hold your emergency fund and liquid cash
  • Allow short-term surplus to sit in a savings-linked FD if needed
  • Transfer out excess money to the other two accounts
  • The focus here is stability. By keeping emergency funds separate, you avoid accidental spending. Choosing a bank that offers competitive savings and FD rates helps reinforce the habit.
 
2. The Investment Account: For Growth
 
This account exists solely to grow your wealth.
 
It funds:
 
  • Monthly SIPs in mutual funds
  • Contributions to other investments
  • An ‘Opportunity Fund’ — cash ready for market dips or sudden good investments
 
By separating your investments from your everyday banking, you ensure your long-term goals don’t get compromised by short-term spending needs. This account automates discipline: once the money moves here, it is meant to grow, not be touched.
 
3. The Expense Account: For Lifestyle
 
Every monthly bill should be paid from this account — rent/EMI, groceries, household needs, transport, clothing and daily expenses.
 
This account acts like a personal CFO:
 
  • It gives you a clear view of your spending habits
  • Helps prevent lifestyle creep
  • Ensures you never dip into savings meant for emergencies or investments
  • When expenses exceed your limit, you feel it immediately — a natural brake that stops overspending.
  •  
  • This three-account method works because it mirrors how businesses manage cash flow — by allocating funds into silos. It ensures your financial life runs on a system rather than impulse.
 
The formula is simple:
 
Savings Account = Stability
Investment Account = Growth
Expense Account = Discipline
 
Once set up, the method automatically divides every rupee you earn into a purpose-driven bucket. You know exactly what you can spend, what you must save, and what will grow.
 
As Maheshwari notes, one account leads to chaos — three accounts create control.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

