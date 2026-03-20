Women billionaires double in a decade, control $470 bn in global wealth

The number of self-made women billionaires globally has hit a record 150 in 2026—double the count a decade ago—while their combined wealth has surged 52% in just three years to $470 billion, according to the latest Hurun report.

This rapid expansion is being driven by artificial intelligence, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing—where women are increasingly building and scaling large businesses. China alone accounts for 78 of these billionaires, more than the rest of the world combined, while 60 new entrants this year signal an accelerating pace of wealth creation and a widening entrepreneurial base.

A Decade of Explosive Wealth Creation

The growth trajectory is striking. In 2011, there were just 28 self-made women billionaires globally. Today, that number stands at 150—the highest in the 15-year history of the Hurun list.

Even more telling is the churn. Over 80% of the women on this year’s list were not present a decade ago, highlighting how rapidly new wealth is being created.

"The number of self-made women billionaires has doubled in ten years to a new world record of 150. The drivers reflect a remarkable convergence of China ‘going global’, a surging AI economy, and a global healthcare wave that has together created wealth at a pace we have not seen since the list began fifteen years ago," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report. At the same time, the entry bar has risen significantly. The minimum wealth required to enter the top 10 has more than tripled from $2.4 billion in 2011 to $7.5 billion in 2026, reflecting both the scale and intensity of wealth creation.

63% of these billionaires made their money from listed companies.

The average age was 61 years old, five years younger than the average age of the recently- released Hurun Global Rich List.

53% sell to businesses, while 47% sell directly to consumers.

62% make physical products, whilst 38% sell software services.

June Zhou Qunfei of Lens Technology, Grace Wang Laichun of Luxshare and Zeng Fangqin of Lingyi Itech have seen their wealth double or even triple in the past three years, on surging demand for consumer electronics as China ‘goes global’. China Leads, US Follows

Geographically, the distribution of wealth remains highly concentrated. China dominates the list with 78 self-made women billionaires—more than the rest of the world combined—accounting for 52% of the total. The United States ranks second with 40, while the UK is a distant third with just five.

Shenzhen retains its crown as the world’s self-made women billionaire capital with 13, followed by Shanghai with 10 on second rank and Beijing with 9, on third, while Hangzhou secured fourth with 8. This dominance reflects China’s strength in manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical innovation—sectors that are seeing massive global demand. Cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing have emerged as global hubs for female entrepreneurship, with Shenzhen alone housing 13 self-made women billionaires.

India, by contrast, has just three names on the list: Radha Vembu (Zoho), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon).They represent three distinct high-growth sectors: enterprise software, consumer retail, and biotechnology.

Sectoral Shift: Where Wealth Is Being Created

Healthcare continues to lead with 16 billionaires, followed by retail (13) and software and industrial products (12 each).

However, the biggest shift is the rise of deep-tech sectors. Semiconductors have entered the top 10 for the first time, while artificial intelligence has emerged as a distinct wealth-creation category, producing new billionaires in 2026.

Industrial products—particularly companies linked to electronics manufacturing and AI hardware—are now rivaling healthcare in total wealth generation.

By Industry – Self-Made Women Billionaires This reflects a critical macro trend: the infrastructure behind AI and digital transformation—chips, components, and hardware—is becoming as lucrative as software itself.

AI Economy Creates New Billionaires

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology story—it is now a wealth engine.

The 2026 list includes new AI-driven billionaires such as Daniela Amodei (Anthropic), Lucy Guo (Scale AI), Mira Murati (Thinking Machines Lab), and Lisa Su (AMD), marking the sector’s formal entry into global wealth rankings.

What stands out is the speed of wealth creation. Many of these companies are less than five years old, yet have scaled to multi-billion-dollar valuations.

Top Wealth Creators: Scale and Speed

At the top of the list, Diane Hendricks retains her position as the world’s richest self-made woman with $24 billion, followed closely by Zhong Huijuan at $23 billion and Zhou Qunfei at $18 billion.

But the real story lies in the speed of wealth accumulation. Zhong Huijuan added $14 billion in just three years, while Zhou Qunfei gained $12 billion, driven by demand for electronics and AI hardware.

These gains highlight how sectoral tailwinds—such as healthcare innovation and electronics demand—can rapidly amplify wealth.

New Faces and Expanding Base

The 2026 list added 60 new entrants—the highest ever—indicating that the base of wealth creation is widening.

Notably, many of these new billionaires are from technology-adjacent industries such as data centres, semiconductors, and aerospace. This suggests that wealth creation is no longer limited to traditional sectors but is expanding into complex, capital-intensive industries.

At the same time, only 15 individuals dropped off the list, signalling increasing stability in wealth creation.

Young Wealth Creators and Changing Pathways

The profile of wealth creators is also evolving. The average age is 61, but there are now 10 billionaires under 40 and three under 35.

The youngest, Kylie Jenner at 28, represents the consumer brand economy, while others like Lucy Guo and Mira Murati represent AI-driven wealth creation.

78% or 530 of the 680 women billionaires on the recently-released Hurun Global Rich List 2026 inherited their wealth, led by Alice Walton, Julia Koch and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. This upper echelon is overwhelmingly dominated by 20th-century legacy family empires in retail, industrials, and cosmetics, alongside modern fortunes derived from marriage Interestingly, nearly 40% of the women did not found companies but joined early-stage firms and helped scale them into global giants.

and divorce settlements, such as the 11 th richest woman, MacKenzie Scott of Amazon. Diane Hendricks, the richest self-made woman in the world, comes in at 14 th , highlighting a stark divide at the absolute top between generational wealth preservation and active, first- generation wealth creation.