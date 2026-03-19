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Crude at $100: Should you lock in home loan rates before FY26?

Rising crude oil prices amid tensions in West Asia could affect inflation and the RBI's rate trajectory. Borrowers may consider locking in home loan rates before the financial year ends

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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With the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India's is starting to feel the shock of fewer energy supplies, since it imports almost 90 per cent of its oil and gas needs. With Brent crude already crossing the $100 a barrel mark, it remains to be seen how it will impact inflation, as well as the Reserve Bank of India's inflation targeting. With the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting still about 12 days away, it is anybody's guess if the central bank will cut rates any more than it already has so far. Keeping this scenario in mind, it might be a good idea to look at home loan rates if you are considering a purchase, especially before the financial year 2025-16 ends. Here's a detailed list of available home loan rates from various financial institutions, from Paisabazaar.com. 
 

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Home Loan home loan rates Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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