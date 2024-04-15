WTFund: Nikhil Kamath launches Rs 20 lakh grant for young entrepreneurs

Additionally, the fund provides access to operator-first mentorship pods, a vibrant community through the WTF ecosystem, a Go-To-Market (GTM) studio, beta testing, and feedback opportunities, as well as talent acquisition channels through an internship program, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities.

WTFund includes a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 Lakh, enabling founders to retain full equity in their ventures. In the world of startups and venture capital, a non-dilutive grant is a type of funding that provides financial resources to a company without requiring the company to give up any ownership (equity) in exchange. This is different from traditional venture capital funding, where investors typically receive shares in the company in proportion to the amount of money they invest.