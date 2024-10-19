Business Standard
36% of Delhi-NCR families experiencing pollution-related ailments: Survey

The findings show that 36 per cent of families have one or more members experiencing sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty due to pollution

The survey highlighted that only 18 per cent of the respondents intend to use air purifiers. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Amid deteriorating air quality, 36 per cent of the families in Delhi-NCR have one or more members experiencing pollution-related ailments like sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty, a survey revealed.

With over 21,000 responses from the residents of Delhi-NCR, the survey -- conducted by digital platform LocalCircles -- has revealed the impacts of air pollution on the people of the national capital region.

The findings show that 36 per cent of families have one or more members experiencing sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty due to pollution and 27 per cent of the families have one or more members with a runny nose and congestion.

 

Twenty-seven per cent of respondents said they were not facing any health issues related to the poor air quality, according to the survey.

With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "poor" category, the survey asked the respondents about their plans to cope.

The survey highlighted that only 18 per cent of the respondents intend to use air purifiers whereas a large chunk of respondents plan to increase their intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks.

"About 22 per cent of the people are considering leaving the city for a few days to avoid the peak pollution period around Diwali," it said.


Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi-NCR

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

