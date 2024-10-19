Business Standard
Breast cancer cases surge seen among young Indian women over last 3 decades

Fighting breast cancer with AI-powered mobile, non-invasive solutions

The early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer significantly impact the lifespan of affected individuals. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Breast cancer, a disease long associated with older age groups, has surged enormously in women aged below 50 in the last three decades, according to experts.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide, as well as in India.

The recent data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that breast cancer accounted for 28.2 per cent of cancers in women.

Celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Mahima Chaudhry who battled breast cancer under 50 and overcame the deadly disease with treatments.

Dr Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, who is spearheading the Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign in India, said "Cancer is no longer the disease of older adults. It is increasingly seen among women in the younger age group, majorly under 50.

 

The early onset of breast cancer is majorly due to genes, lifestyle factors such as poor nutrition, consumption of highly ultra-processed foods and a completely sedentary lifestyle coupled with environment pollutants, he said.

According to a recent study by Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, cancer is affecting about 20 per cent of young people below the age of 40 in India and breast cancer cases account for 15 per cent of younger adults.

The risk factors for early onset include genetic predisposition to BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, obesity, excess sugar and processed food consumption, consistently high blood glucose and becoming insulin resistant, Dr Gupta said.

The early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer significantly impact the lifespan of affected individuals. Making screening procedures better and more accessible is crucial, he said.

Gupta, an American board-certified Medical Oncologist said, "Early detection programmes, including breast cancer awareness and cost-effective screening, is a must to fight the rising cases of breast cancer in India".

He also assured that people should not panic once diagnosed with the disease as there are many advanced treatments available currently that improve survival rates.

Dr Vineet Nakra, Senior Radiation Oncologist at Max Hospital-New Delhi and Director of Lenus Oncology Institute, said, "Breast cancer is on the rise in younger women due to a gradual change in lifestyle choices including late childbearing, reduced breastfeeding and poor diet choices among urban population.

With an increased focus on breast preservation and its importance cosmetically in the younger population, radiation therapy plays an essential role after a cancer diagnosis," he said.

"Treatment for breast cancer includes surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy. The treatment may vary depending on the stage and type of breast cancer," Dr Nakra stated.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : breast cancer cancer patient Anti cancer drugs

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

