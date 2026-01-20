'Victorian Disease' confirmed at Amazon UK warehouse, Union raises concern

Amazon has confirmed a tuberculosis outbreak at its Coventry fulfilment centre in the UK, describing the cases as non-contagious.

Despite this assurance, unions have demanded a temporary shutdown, arguing that more robust measures are needed to protect staff.

What happened at the warehouse?

Amazon identified 10 cases of tuberculosis (TB) at its Coventry fulfilment centre in September 2025. Company spokesperson describe these infections as non-contagious, with no new cases found since the initial detection.

The site employs more than 2,000 workers and has continued operations as normal while health screenings are carried out.

Amazon says it is working closely with the National Health Service (NHS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on an expanded screening programme as a precautionary measure.

Why is it called 'Victorian disease'?

Tuberculosis earned the nickname “Victorian disease” because it was widespread during the 19th century, particularly in Britain’s industrial cities, where overcrowded living conditions and poor sanitation led to high infection and death rates.

It is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and most commonly affects the lungs. Key symptoms may include:

A persistent cough lasting several weeks

Fever or night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue and chest pain

Health experts note that latent TB does not cause symptoms and cannot be spread to others. Meanwhile, active TB is contagious and requires prompt medical treatment.

Today, TB is largely treatable and preventable with antibiotics and vaccines. However, the detection of multiple cases in a modern workplace has raised concern and renewed scrutiny of workplace health safeguards.

Union demand for workers

The GMB union, which represents many Coventry Amazon workers, has called for:

Immediate and temporary closure of the warehouse

All staff sent home on full pay until effective infection control measures are in place

Union organisers warn that the site could become a focal point for wider spread if not properly managed, and argue that current conditions feel more akin to Victorian-era labour standards than modern workplace safety. MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana described Amazon’s decision to keep the warehouse open as outrageous and criticised the company for treating workers as disposable.

Health authorities assess public risk

Health officials have stressed that:

The identified cases were latent TB, meaning the bacteria are present but not contagious in current form.

Those affected are responding well to treatment and no longer pose a risk to colleagues or the public.

UKHSA and NHS teams are on site conducting blood tests and screenings, offering checks to any workers who may have been exposed.

Experts say the overall public health risk remains low, but encourage anyone with potential exposure to come forward for testing.

What happens next?

Amazon maintains that it is acting out of an abundance of caution and following all expert guidance from health authorities.

Nevertheless, the dispute between the company and workers’ representatives is ongoing, with calls for stronger protective measures and clearer communication around health risks at large-scale workplaces.

The 'Victorian disease' outbreak at Amazon’s warehouse highlights the continued presence of tuberculosis even in modern times, and the complex balance between workplace safety, public health, and economic activity.