Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani hospitalised; condition stated to be stable

This is the third time senior BJP leader Advani, who served as deputy prime minister under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been hospitalised this year

L K Advani | Photo by President's Secretariat (GODL-India)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi for medical observation, according to a report in news agency PTI on Saturday. Hospital officials have stated that his condition is stable.
 
Advani was brought to the hospital two days ago and is being treated by Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. This marks his second hospitalisation at the facility and third overall hospitalisation this year.
 

Previous hospitalisations

Earlier in August 2024, Advani was also admitted to the hospital under similar circumstances. His previous hospitalisation in the first week of July also saw him being kept under observation for a few days before being discharged. In addition to this, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this year for a brief stay.
 
 
Advani served as deputy prime minister in the NDA government led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. This year, he was also conferred the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March.
 

Advani's political career

Born in Karachi (now in Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942. He later became the BJP national president, serving three non-consecutive terms from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history.
 
Advani's tenure as a parliamentarian spanned nearly three decades, during which he held important positions, including home minister.
 
In the 2009 general elections, Advani was the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, but after the party’s defeat, he stepped aside for Sushma Swaraj to become the leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.
 
The BJP and political leaders across India have expressed concerns and good wishes for Advani's health.

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

