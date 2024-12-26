Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

Looking to build its oncology portfolio in India, Mankind Pharma on Thursday announced its partnership with China-based biopharma firm Innovent Biologics to exclusively license and commercialise Sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, in the Indian market.
The Indian oncology market is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore, according to market research firm Ipsos. The deal also marks the first time that Mankind would be partnering with a Chinese firm for novel biologics.
Under the agreement, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell, and distribute Sintilimab in India, while Innovent will oversee manufacturing and supply of the product, ensuring consistent availability and adherence to high-quality standards.
“Innovent will be eligible to receive upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments,” Mankind Pharma said in a statement.
“By bringing this innovative therapy to the Indian market, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and reinforcing our position as a leader in oncology. Mankind Pharma brings its extensive pharmaceutical expertise and expansive distribution network to this partnership, with a robust field force of 16,000 personnel and over 13,000 stockists across India,” said Atish Majumdar, Senior President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma.
Also Read
Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.
“Its mechanism of blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway reactivates T-cells, enhancing the body's natural ability to target and eliminate cancer cells,” the company added.
Innovent claims that the drug has demonstrated efficacy and safety across multiple major cancer types with eight approved indications in China, including non-small cell lung cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer, and Hodgkin's lymphoma.
“Sintilimab is expected to be launched in the Indian market in around three years, upon the successful completion of its Phase III clinical trial in India and subsequent approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI),” a person in the know said.
Mankind Pharma entered the oncology space in 2023 following the acquisition of Panacea Biotec for a reported Rs 1,872 crore.
With immunotherapies, biologics, and biosimilars recognised as the future of oncology treatments, Sintilimab is expected to serve as a key growth driver for Mankind’s oncology portfolio.
“The licensing agreement with Innovent Biologics provides the company a strategic entry into the fast-growing immunotherapy segment, reinforcing Mankind’s commitment to expanding and innovating in its oncology offerings,” the company added.
Industry sources indicate that Mankind Pharma intends to price Sintilimab competitively. “The goal is to ensure that advanced cancer therapies remain accessible to a broader patient population, while upholding the highest standards of product quality,” the industry source added.
This aligns with Mankind’s strategy of entering niche chronic segments and strengthening its leadership in India’s pharmaceutical landscape, as underlined in its recent acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) earlier this year.
Highlighting that the cost of immunotherapy can vary, Devavrat Arya, Senior Director, Cancer Care/Oncology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, said that while Indianised protocols of low-dose chemotherapy can cost between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per cycle in a private setup, the full-dose chemotherapy at its maximal cost is about Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per cycle, depending on the exact therapy being administered.
“PD1 inhibitors, used in immunotherapy, have been available in India for at least five years,” he added.