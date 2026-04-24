Is your gymwear harming your health? Here's what experts want you to know

Activewear has become a daily essential, not just for workouts but also for travel and casual wear. Yet, as more people live in leggings and performance tees, questions are emerging about what these clothes are made of and how safe they really are. Recent global reports, including a high-profile US-based investigation into “toxic” gym wear, have pushed the issue into the spotlight, and experts say it is time consumers paid closer attention.

What’s inside your gym wear

Modern activewear is engineered for comfort and durability, but that performance often comes from chemical treatments. According to Dr Priyanka Hemrajani, Sr. Consultant- Dermatology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, several substances are commonly used:

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which help fabrics resist water, oil and stains

Azo and disperse dyes, which ensure colours stay vibrant

Antimicrobial agents, which reduce odour and bacterial growth

Phthalates and BPA-related compounds, often found in prints and elastic components

Formaldehyde-based resins, which prevent wrinkles and help garments retain shape

These chemicals make clothes more functional, but they also raise important health questions.

Why experts are concerned

Health concerns around activewear chemicals are not new, but they are gaining urgency as evidence builds. Dr Hemrajani explains, “Some of these chemicals are being closely looked at. PFAS are very strong and have been linked to problems with our hormones, immune system, thyroid and even some types of cancer.”

She adds that certain dyes can also pose risks, “Some synthetic dyes can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. Some azo dyes can break down into harmful substances that can cause cancer.”

The concern is not limited to theory. A recent US investigation flagged the presence of potentially hazardous chemicals in popular sportswear, which has prompted regulatory scrutiny and consumer backlash. While not all products are unsafe, the findings have intensified calls for transparency.

Can your skin absorb these chemicals?

One of the biggest questions is whether these substances can enter the body through the skin. The answer is not straightforward, but there is reason for caution.

“Yes, it is possible for our skin to absorb these chemicals under certain conditions,” says Dr Hemrajani. “When we sweat, our body temperature rises, and our clothes rub against our skin, which can help release these chemicals from the fabric into our skin.”

Absorption depends on several factors, including the type of chemical and the condition of the skin barrier. However, prolonged wear during intense workouts could increase exposure.

Who is most at risk

While occasional use may not be harmful, certain groups face higher risks due to repeated or prolonged exposure:

Regular gym-goers and athletes who wear activewear for long hours

Textile workers who handle chemically treated fabrics daily

Children and teenagers, whose skin may be more sensitive

Pregnant women, due to potential hormonal effects

People with eczema or sensitive skin

For these groups, even low-level exposure over time could become a concern.

Dr Hemrajani notes, “Using activewear with chemicals occasionally might not be so bad, but wearing them all the time for a long period is becoming a bigger concern for our health and for regulators.”

Are there rules in place?

Regulation exists, but it varies across regions. India has textile standards, but awareness and labelling transparency are still evolving. This means consumers often have limited information about what goes into the clothes they buy.

The European Union’s REACH framework restricts several harmful chemicals in textiles, including certain dyes and PFAS. Many global brands have also introduced restricted substance lists.

What to look for when buying activewear

Experts suggest being mindful rather than alarmed. A few simple checks can reduce exposure:

Look for labels such as PFAS-free or PFC-free

Choose certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOTS or bluesign

Avoid heavily treated or coated fabrics where possible

Opt for natural or semi-natural fibres like cotton, Tencel or merino wool

Buy from brands that disclose sourcing and chemical use