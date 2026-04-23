Electrolytes vs medicines: What works best for heat stroke recovery?

As As heatwaves intensify across India, cases of heat-related illness are rising, and many are left wondering whether electrolyte drinks are enough or if medicines are needed for recovery. Experts say the answer depends on how severe the condition is, and getting it wrong can be dangerous.

Doctors say understanding this distinction can make the difference between timely recovery and a life-threatening delay.

Electrolytes: Helpful, but not a cure-all

Electrolytes are often the first line of defence in hot weather, and rightly so. They help replenish fluids and essential salts lost through sweating, especially in mild conditions like heat exhaustion.

“Oral electrolyte fluids can be effective in mild cases like heat exhaustion whenever the patient is awake, stable, and free of vomiting,” says Dr Pranjit Bhowmik, Chairman, Internal Medicine, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

Taken early, they can reduce symptoms such as fatigue, cramps, and dizziness, and may even prevent the condition from worsening. However, their effectiveness has limits, particularly in more severe cases where the body cannot absorb fluids properly.

There is also a risk in overdoing it. Excess consumption can lead to imbalances such as high sodium levels or unnecessary sugar intake, while in milder cases, it may cause bloating or stomach discomfort. More importantly, relying only on electrolyte drinks in serious conditions can delay critical care.

“Use of oral electrolyte drinks in case of severe heat stroke can postpone emergency care, and this poses a great danger,” Dr Bhowmik warns.

Medicines: Supportive, not a primary treatment

Contrary to popular belief, there is no single medicine that treats heat stroke. Drugs are used to manage complications, not to cure the condition itself.

“Heat stroke medicines are not curative, but supportive,” says Dr Bhowmik.

Doctors may prescribe:

Benzodiazepines to control seizures or severe agitation

Sedatives in extreme cases to reduce heat production

Medication to manage organ dysfunction or cardiac instability

Importantly, common fever medicines are ineffective in this scenario.

“Antipyretics such as paracetamol cannot work since heat stroke is not caused by fever due to infection,” he explains.

Dr Bhupesh Kumar Mansukhani, Director- Neurology, Neuromet wellness Care & Diagnostics in Gurgaon, adds that medicines are used alongside other measures like cooling and fluid support, especially in advanced stages.

IV fluids: Faster, controlled, and critical in severe cases

When dehydration becomes moderate to severe, or when a patient cannot tolerate oral intake, intravenous (IV) fluids become essential.

“The intravenous electrolytes are recommended in case of moderate to severe dehydration or when oral intake is not tolerated,” says Dr Bhowmik.

Unlike oral solutions, IV fluids work rapidly and bypass the digestive system, allowing doctors to precisely control the amount of fluids and electrolytes administered. This makes them particularly effective in restoring circulation and preventing complications such as kidney damage.

Dr Mansukhani notes that while electrolyte solutions are useful in early stages, their role is limited in severe conditions, whereas IV fluids provide quicker and more reliable results.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke: Why treatment changes

A key reason for confusion is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which require very different responses.

Heat exhaustion

Symptoms include excessive sweating, weakness, and dizziness

Body temperature is normal or slightly elevated

Treatment focuses on rest, cooling, and electrolyte-rich fluids

Patients are usually conscious and respond well to early care

Heat stroke

Characterised by a core body temperature above 40°C

Symptoms include confusion, seizures, or unconsciousness

Requires rapid cooling, close monitoring, and hospital care

“Heat stroke is a medical emergency that is characterised by a core body temperature that exceeds 40°C, altered mental status, confusion or unconsciousness,” says Dr Bhowmik.

Dr Mansukhani adds, “Heat stroke comes with confusion, seizures, and can lead to coma. Delay is associated with increased mortality.”

What to do immediately in suspected heat stroke

In suspected heat stroke, time is critical, and action should focus on cooling the body as quickly as possible.

Move the person to a shaded or air-conditioned space

Loosen or remove tight clothing

Start active cooling using ice packs on the neck, armpits, and groin

Use cold water sponging or immersion if available

Offer small sips of fluids only if the person is conscious

Seek emergency medical help immediately

“The first thing that is needed is a lowering of body temperature in the shortest time possible,” says Dr Bhowmik.

Doctors stress that while hydration plays an important role, it should not come at the cost of timely medical attention. Heat stroke requires hospital care, and early intervention can significantly reduce the risk of organ damage.

According to experts, electrolytes are most useful in the early stages, medicines help manage complications, and IV fluids become critical in more severe cases. At every stage, however, rapid cooling remains central to effective treatment and recovery.