Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2024: Importance, types and treatment

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is devoted to raising awareness about the most recognized type of birth defect influencing babies globally. The day aims to raise issues of the CHDs patients

How cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack and heart failure?

Congenital Heart Defect

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year on February 14, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is held to raise awareness of CHDs, or congenital heart defects, which can be mild or severe and occur at birth. These heart defects can influence the structure of a child's heart and the manner in which it works. 
From influencing the heart's capacity to pump blood, developmental postponements, to long term health dangers like heart failure, arrhythmias, and stroke, congenital heart defects can cause a scope of medical problems. In India, around 2 lakh kids are born every year with congenital heart illness. Around one-fifth of these experience the ill effects of critical heart illness.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is the importance of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day?

The problem of congenital heart defects must be fixed right away. Early recognition and treatment empower further improving prognosis and decreasing complexities for people born with congenital heart defects (CHDs). 
Elevated awareness around congenital heart defects and backing attempts can assist with expanding financing for exploration and driving advancements in treatment choices. 
More data about risk factors, prevention procedures, and so on can assist with working on the quality of life of children with CHDs.

Congenital Heart Defect: Types 

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV): Bicuspid aortic valve is a congenital heart condition portrayed by the aortic valve having two cusps rather than the common three, possibly prompting valve dysfunction and other cardiovascular complexities.
Ventricular septal defects (VSD): Ventricular septal defects are congenital heart abnormalities described by an unusual opening in the wall that isolates the heart's lower chambers, prompting blending of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood. 
Atrial septal defects (ASD): Atrial septal defects are congenital heart defects described by an unusual opening in the wall between the heart's upper chambers, prompting the blending of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood. 
While some heart imperfections can be dealt with effectively, others might require surgical intercession or other treatment. Kids with CCHD need medical surgery or therapy within their first year of life to survive and have a healthy existence.

Also Read

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Valentine's Week Full List 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of love

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History, importance, and more

Elon Musk's Starship launch halted after FAA cites 63 regulatory fixes

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Parliamentary standing committee pitches for ramping up medical seats

JN.1 Covid variant has increased transmissibility, immune escape: Study

India records 114 new Covid infections, active cases stand at 870

India witnesses decline in vector-borne tropical diseases in last 2 years

Anti-obesity drug market on steady growth path in India, shows data

Congenital Heart Defect: Treatment and Support

Some CHDs can be treated with medication and non-invasive methods, but others may necessitate more involved surgical procedures. The headway in paediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery has emphatically improved the survival rate and quality of life for people with CHDs. Early intercession, frequently within the first year of life, is significant for those with basic CHDs.


Topics : Heart diseases Heart Problem heart health health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon