FLiRT 2024: New group of Covid variants spreads in US; all you need to know

FLiRT, a group of new Covid-19 variants from the Omicron JN.1 lineage, is rapidly spreading in the United States, causing concern about a summer infection wave. With new mutations, KP.2 and KP 1.1 variants are deemed to be more contagious than past Omicron variants, however, specialists say the side-effects stay pretty much similar.

The KP.2 has taken over the JN.1 variant in the country, however, cases of hospitalisations have not surged, according to media reports. KP.1.1, one more FLiRT variant, has been observed in the US, but is not very prevalent compared to KP.2. The nickname 'FLiRT' depends on the technical names for their mutations, as per the Infectious Disease Society of America.

What is FLiRT and what are its symptoms?

Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant at the Department of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital stated, "FLiRT refers to a group of new SARS-CoV-2 variants that have emerged from the Omicron JN.1 lineage and are rapidly spreading across the U.S. The most prominent FLiRT variant is KP.2, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S and accounting for around 25% of new COVID-19 cases as of April 2024".

"The FLiRT variants, especially KP.2, appear to have increased transmissibility compared to previous Omicron sub variants. They also show the ability to evade immunity from prior infection and vaccines, though the extent is still under study. The symptoms associated with FLiRT infection mirror those of other Omicron sub variants, including sore throat, cough, fatigue, nasal congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle aches, fever, and potential loss of taste or smell," Dr Wali further added.

Do Indians need to panic about the 'FLiRT'?

Dr Modi mentioned that considering individuals in India were not experienced with mRNA vaccines and have acquired immunity broadly through contaminations, there is no reason to panic about a new wave.

Dr M Wali, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated, "mRNA vaccines were given routinely in the US and these were associated with impairing the immune function. There were a large group of people who did not take the vaccine and, therefore, they now need to be alert for new variants. In India, that's not the problem. Because the immunity that we acquired was through infections and a large number of people were infected. Our vaccination programme was also huge".

Will Indians get ‘FliRT’ in future?

Dr Modi in his interview said, "While FLiRT has not yet been detected in India, the potential spread of these variants is a significant concern given the country's high population density and varying levels of vaccination and immunity from previous waves".

Dr M Wali said, "New variants will keep coming and we have to keep alert and follow universal precautions like use of masks, keeping social distance, not coughing inappropriately and also have influenza vaccination or flu shot. People above 45 years old and children also can be given flu shots. We have to prepare ourselves for influenza-like illnesses and Covid".

Dr Wali emphasised on updating vaccines, saying future vaccination formulation needs to be aligned with the WHO guidelines, and designed keeping in view the emerging variants like KP 1.1 and so on.