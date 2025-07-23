Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kitchen to bloodstream: 'Forever chemicals' may raise your diabetes risk

Kitchen to bloodstream: 'Forever chemicals' may raise your diabetes risk

Mount Sinai findings link PFAS exposure to type 2 diabetes as the global numbers continue to surge at alarming levels

non stick cookware

Non-stick cookware release PFAS - also known as ‘forever chemicals,' which have now been linked to a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. (Photo: Adoestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Researchers from Mount Sinai in New York have found that exposure to high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
 
Experts analysed blood samples from individuals recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and compared them with samples from those without the disease. They found that people with higher levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in their blood were up to 31 per cent more likely to develop diabetes.
 
This study adds to the growing body of research pointing to the role of forever chemicals in disrupting human metabolism and contributing to conditions such as kidney, breast, and testicular cancers.
 
 

What are ‘forever chemicals’ and where are they found?

 
‘Forever chemicals’ is the common name for PFAS, a class of human-made substances that have been widely used since the 1940s due to their resistance to heat, water, oil, and stains. They are commonly found in clothing, cosmetics, firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, rugs, upholstery, and food packaging.
 
PFAS earned their nickname because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body. They can persist in our systems for years and have been linked to cancer, fertility issues, immune system problems, and now, type 2 diabetes. There is currently no level of exposure considered completely safe.

The study found that PFAS interfere with amino acid biosynthesis and drug metabolism—both of which are critical for blood sugar regulation.
 

Diabetes is rising globally — and India is second only to China

 
A study published earlier this year in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia estimated that global diabetes cases will increase from 537 million in 2021 to 783 million by 2045, with the majority being type 2 diabetes.
 
India ranked second globally with 101 million people living with type 2 diabetes, accounting for 14 per cent of the global burden. These figures highlight the urgency of studies like the one from Mount Sinai, which aim to uncover new risk factors and solutions.
 
Senior author Dr Damaskini Valvi said, “Findings can help us design more effective interventions for the early prevention of type 2 diabetes in the future, taking into account individuals’ exposures to environmental chemicals along with other well-known genetic, clinical, and lifestyle factors implicated in diabetes development.”
 

How to reduce exposure to PFAS in daily life

 
While it is difficult to eliminate PFAS exposure entirely, experts recommend some simple measures to reduce risk:
 
  • Use stainless steel or cast iron cookware instead of non-stick pans
  • Avoid microwaving food in plastic containers
  • Avoid products labelled ‘stain-resistant’ or ‘waterproof’ unless confirmed PFAS-free
  • Drink filtered water, especially in areas with known PFAS contamination
  • Opt for fresh, unpackaged foods whenever possible

  More research needed on long-term effects of PFAS

 
The Mount Sinai team has called for further studies involving larger populations and longer timeframes to better understand how PFAS exposure affects health throughout the lifespan and during sensitive developmental stages.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

Topics : Health with BS Type 2 Diabetes Diabetes in India Research study Chemicals

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

