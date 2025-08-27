Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hepatitis A and E cases surge in Delhi as monsoon heightens infection risk

Hepatitis A and E cases surge in Delhi as monsoon heightens infection risk

Doctors reveal a 40 per cent increase in hepatitis A, E infections. Experts warn that poor sanitation, unsafe water and street food are fuelling the seasonal spike in hepatitis cases

Hepatitis A and E cases spike in Delhi during monsoon months. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Love enjoying pakoras and hot tea when it pours? While the monsoon is perfect for street-side snacks, it’s also the season when infections like Hepatitis A and E rise caused by contaminated food and water.
 
Delhi-NCR is currently seeing a significant uptick in cases of Hepatitis A and E this monsoon. Doctors are reporting a sharp rise in patients showing symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting and fatigue.
 
“In our OPD, we have seen around a 40 per cent increase in acute viral hepatitis cases. Many of these patients were unaware of the need for hepatitis vaccination, especially those moving from rural to urban settlements. Hepatitis A and E are largely preventable diseases, yet we see a surge every monsoon due to poor awareness and unsafe water consumption,” said Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, president-elect of the Liver Transplantation Societyof India (LTSI).
 
 

Seasonal surge in Hep A and E

 
Hepatitis A and E spread by fecal-oral route. Waterlogging, overflowing drains and leaking pipelines allow sewage to mix with drinking water, turning taps into hotspots for the virus. On top of this, street-food vendors and open-air stalls, tempting during the rains, often operate under conditions that promote cross-contamination, raising the risk of infections.

Hospital surveillance data and estimates from the LTSI show that over 70 per cent of waterborne hepatitis cases reported in India during the monsoon are linked to Hepatitis E, while Hepatitis A continues to affect children under 15 the most, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 

Who is at risk of Hepatitis A and E

 
“People living in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water are at risk of getting hepatitis A and E,” said Dr Vikram Raut, head-Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund. 
  People with pre-existing liver conditions are considered especially vulnerable.   "Pregnant women should to be extra cautious during monsoon as infections like Hepatitis A and E can be risky to both mother and baby. Pregnant women who contract Hepatitis E, especially during the third trimester, are at risk of acute liver failure, premature delivery, or even fetal loss," shared Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior consultant and co-chairperson, department of gastroenterology, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. 
 
In an earlier report in The Times of India, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) highlighted that Hepatitis A and E together account for around 30 per cent of acute liver failure cases, a condition that carries a mortality rate of over 50 per cent
 

What tests to ask for

Hepatitis A
Test: Anti-HAV IgM (Hepatitis A IgM Antibody)
Purpose: Detects recent/acute infection
Cost: ₹500 – ₹800
 
Hepatitis E
Test: Anti-HEV IgM (Hepatitis E IgM Antibody)
Purpose: Diagnoses recent infection
Cost: ₹600 – ₹1,000
 
“The basic screening tests include liver function tests and a liver ultrasound. Blood tests are recommended for people who have symptoms or signs such as jaundice, fatigued and unexplained, abnormal liver function test results in the absence of alcohol consumption, or are at risk of viral hepatitis from known exposures or lifestyle,” said Dr Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
 

Experts urge preventive action

Doctors emphasise that Hepatitis A and E are largely preventable.
 
  • Drinking boiled or filtered (RO) water
  • Avoiding street food and ensuring food hygiene
  • Frequent and thorough handwashing
  • Vaccination, especially for high-risk groups and children
 
“While avoiding outside food is best, but even at home, one must keep a check if the water in their water purifier is contaminated or not and even if the food in the fridge is kept for a long time then one should make sure it is not contaminated,” said Dr Manisha Arora, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi.
 
“Hepatitis A and E tend to be self-limiting and curable,” said Dr Chatterjee. However, it may take between two and six weeks for complete recovery.
 
Community measures like chlorinating water supplies, conducting inspections of food vendors, and raising awareness of symptoms also help prevent the spread of hepatitis. 
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

