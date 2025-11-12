Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heart surgeon reveals five simple daily habits to help you live longer

Heart surgeon reveals five simple daily habits to help you live longer

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, shares five science-backed daily habits -from exercise to mindfulness-that can help you live longer and feel stronger

heart health

Heart surgeon believes the secret to a longer life lies in simple, consistent daily choices. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London, MD, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, says the key to a long, healthy life lies in daily habits—not luck. From exercise to relationships, he reveals five science-backed ways to live longer and feel stronger.
In his recent Instagram post, he stressed that the following five daily habits “are scientifically proven to keep you healthier, longer.”
 

1. Why is exercise called the number one habit for longevity?

 
Dr London says a combination of strength training and aerobic training is the “secret sauce” for longevity.
 
That means mixing up your week with both cardio (like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming) and resistance work (such as lifting weights or bodyweight exercises).
 
 
Aerobic activity keeps your arteries flexible and your blood flowing, while strength training preserves muscle mass and bone density as you age.

According to studies, even 30 minutes a day, five times a week, can dramatically cut your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers. 

2. How does mindful eating affect longevity?

 
“Be mindful about what you put in your mouth: protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This is truly the information you give every cell in your body,” says Dr London.
 
According to him, every bite tells your body how to behave—whether to fight inflammation, repair damage, or store fat.
 
Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, colourful vegetables, fruits, legumes, lean proteins, and unsaturated fats like olive oil or nuts.
 
The less your food has been processed or refined, the better your cells understand what to do with it.
 

3. Why are rest and recovery vital for a long life?

 
Sleep isn’t passive downtime—it is an active repair process. Dr London calls it “king.” During deep sleep, your body clears toxins, balances hormones, and restores your heart rate and blood pressure to healthy levels.
 
"Be mindful to create space during the day for yourself," says Dr London. Whether that's a five-minute breathing break, a walk without your phone, or simply doing nothing, recovery protects you from burnout and inflammation—two silent saboteurs of longevity. 

4. Can relationships really add years to your life?

 
“Surround yourself with people who add purpose and truly add value to your life,” he advises.
 
Research shows that strong social connections are a better predictor of long life than cholesterol levels.
 
Healthy relationships reduce stress hormones, lower blood pressure, and even improve immune function.
 

5. How can sauna and heat therapy support heart and brain health?

 
Dr London’s fifth daily habit isn’t one most people think of: sauna and heat therapy.
 
“Follow the prescribed protocol,” he says. “You decrease your cardiovascular risk, all-cause mortality, as well as your risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
 
Recent studies have shown that regular sauna use improves blood vessel function, lowers inflammation, and enhances detoxification. Even 15–20 minutes in a sauna a few times a week can mimic some of the benefits of moderate exercise.
 

Why does heart health determine how long you live?

 
Your heart is not just a muscle—it is the engine that keeps every cell, tissue, and organ running. It pumps oxygen, fuels recovery, and drives vitality. So, taking care of your heart is not only about avoiding disease; it is about extending the quality and quantity of your years.
 
As Dr London says, “Longevity is not about quick fixes. It is about small, consistent choices that your future self will thank you for.”   

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

