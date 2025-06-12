India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs, most active cases in Kerala

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 7,154 with 33 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Thursday. Three deaths were also recorded during the same period.
Two of the fatalities are from Maharashtra while one death has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. All the three victims were elderly with pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
Also Read
India Covid cases statewise data 2025
Kerala continues to top the chart among states, reporting 2,165 active Covid-19 cases. Gujarat followed with 58 new cases, pushing its active tally to 1,281. Active cases in Delhi fell down to 731.
Experts recommend targeted protection over mass booster drive
Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, instead advocating a targeted approach for high-risk populations. This includes the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions.
Citing widespread hybrid immunity, resulting from previous infections and extensive vaccine coverage, experts believe that additional doses for the general public are not warranted at this stage.
They have also underscored the continued importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
Amid rising infection numbers, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, urging heightened vigilance and preparedness.
Healthcare professionals have also stressed the need to differentiate between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral infections, which often present with overlapping symptoms like fever, fatigue, and respiratory issues.
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.