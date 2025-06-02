Your teen's mental health may be tied to what their mother endures at home

Have you ever wondered what happens in a child’s mind when they see their mother suffer silently at home?
A new study titled Examining the impact of maternal experiences of domestic violence on the mental health of their adolescent children in India, published in the medical journal PLOS One, reveals that when mothers face domestic abuse, their adolescent children are more likely to develop anxiety, depression, and other common mental disorders.
Based on data from 2,784 mother-child pairs across seven states in India, the study uncovers the reality that violence at home doesn’t just break women, it silently breaks the mental well-being of the next generation as well.
What did the study find?
The study found that among the mothers, the prevalence of any type of domestic violence (DV), in the past year was 36.8 per cent.
Adolescents whose mothers faced physical or sexual abuse were significantly more likely to suffer from anxiety and common mental disorders. Physical abuse alone doubled the risk of depression in these children.
The study also highlighted that even if the abuse wasn’t directly witnessed, the emotional and environmental fallout still impacted the child’s mental health.
What types of abuse were measured?
Researchers used the Indian Family Violence and Control Scale to evaluate:
- Physical abuse like hitting, slapping, beating
- Psychological abuse such as threats, verbal humiliation
- Sexual abuse including coercion or assault by the husband
Any reported abuse in the past year was considered significant. The findings showed that physical abuse was the most strongly linked to depression and anxiety among teens.
How was adolescent mental health assessed?
The adolescents (aged 12–17) were screened using the diagnostic tool, which identifies disorders like:
- Anxiety (GAD, social phobia, PTSD)
- Depression (major depressive disorder, dysthymia)
- Common mental disorders (CMDs), a mix of anxiety and depression
The rates among this group were concerning: 5.3 per cent had anxiety disorders, 3.2 per cent had depression, and 7.4 per cent had CMDs.
Why does this matter in the Indian context?
Domestic violence in India often exists in complex joint family settings. The study notes culturally unique forms of abuse, like withholding contraception until a male child is born or being forcibly sent to parental homes. These patterns, often normalised, create chronic stress for both women and their children.
Moreover, mental health symptoms in India can appear in culturally specific ways, like physical aches and pains instead of emotional distress, which often go unrecognised and untreated.
How does this trauma affect adolescents?
Adolescence is a vulnerable phase when key brain, emotional, and social developments take place. Experiencing or being exposed to DV during this time can lead to:
- Long-term risk of depression and anxiety
- Difficulty forming healthy relationships
- Poor academic performance and school dropout
- Higher risk of substance use or suicidal thoughts
These impacts may continue into adulthood, perpetuating a cycle of trauma.
Is poverty or education level also to blame?
While poverty and school dropout were associated with poor mental health, the study made sure to isolate the effects of DV. Even after accounting for socio-economic status, gender, and education, DV, especially physical and sexual abuse, remained a strong independent risk factor.
What can parents, teachers, policymakers do?
The study calls for urgent action:
- Schools should adopt trauma-informed practices and screen for mental health issues.
- Parents must be made aware of how their own trauma can affect the children.
- Policymakers should strengthen domestic violence prevention programs and integrate mental health support in schools and communities.
Can we break this cycle?
Yes, the findings from this study are a wake-up call. Domestic violence doesn’t just leave bruises, it leaves invisible wounds in children who grow up in its shadow. A safe home is not just a woman’s right, it’s essential for her child’s mental future. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.