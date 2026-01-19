China more reliable than US: Beijing's top agenda for Davos WEF 2026

China is set to present itself as a reliable and stable trading partner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, at a time when US President Donald Trump has taken several controversial steps.

He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, is scheduled to address the forum on Tuesday. Trump is expected to speak a day later, amid growing criticism from global leaders over his recent actions.

Under Trump's command, the US launched a full-scale military strike on Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this month. Trump has repeated calls for US control of Greenland, threatened fresh tariffs on eight European Union nations, and warned of possible military intervention in Iran.

The Annual Meeting 2026 of the World Economic Forum, centred on the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will begin today at Davos-Klosters and continue through the week.

What is on China’s agenda for Davos?

China wants to highlight how it differs from the US. At the forum, Beijing plans to project itself as a stable and predictable partner, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The report noted that China also needs to reassure foreign investors about the strength and long-term sustainability of its economy. This remains challenging as domestic demand in China continues to be weak.

China is also looking to ease global trade concerns. In 2025, it posted a record trade surplus of $1.19 trillion, which has unsettled many countries. European nations are especially worried about their growing trade deficit with China, with leaders and businesses warning that an influx of cheap Chinese imports could harm key industries.

US actions prompting distrust

Trump’s renewed calls for US control of Greenland have sparked protests in Denmark, with thousands of people taking to the streets, saying they feel betrayed by the US president.

On Saturday, Trump said that tariffs would be imposed on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. He added that the tariff rate would increase to 25 per cent from June 1 if no agreement is reached.

In a joint statement, European Union nations said Arctic security is a shared priority. They expressed full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, rejected tariff threats, and emphasised unity, sovereignty, and dialogue to prevent escalation.

Meanwhile, protesters linked to the large uprising against Iran’s current government, which began late last year, also said they feel let down by Trump, who had earlier promised support that has yet to materialise.

Last week, Trump referred to Iranian protesters as “patriots” and told them that help was coming. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “Iranian Patriots, keep protesting — take over your institutions!!! … Help is on the way.” The violent clashes have reportedly led to the death of over 3,000 protestors.