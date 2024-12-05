Business Standard
Home / Health / Indian pharma develops more effective drug to combat antibiotic-resistance

Indian pharma develops more effective drug to combat antibiotic-resistance

Wockhardt's nafithromycin is India's first FDA-approved antimicrobial that is seen as an alternative to existing antibiotics like azithromycin, which is facing increasing resistance in humans

medicine, drugs, antibiotics

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based healthcare enterprise Wockhardt has developed a new drug called ‘nafithromycin’, aimed at treating community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). This drug is seen as a potent alternative to existing antibiotics like azithromycin, which is facing resistance levels, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
Nafithromycin is the product of significant effort by pharmaceutical firms in India trying to combat antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
 
So far, testing of nafithromycin (Miqnaf) has found a 96.7 per cent clinical cure rate, one that is significantly higher than traditional treatments. It also offers eight times the lung exposure and ten times the potency of azithromycin. Moreover, this new drug is expected to have fewer side effects and drug interactions, making it a safer option for patients.
 
 
Developed over 14 years with a total investment of Rs 500 crore, nafithromycin received technical and financial support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The drug is currently awaiting final manufacturing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and is expected to launch commercially by late 2025.
 
To ensure affordability and accessibility, the government plans to include nafithromycin under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the report said.
 

India’s first FDA-approved antimicrobial

Although a significant breakthrough, this is not the first AMR to be developed in India. Chennai-based Orchid Pharma was the first to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antimicrobial enmetazobactam in February of this year to treat complicated urinary tract infections (UTIs). This injectable drug is designed to treat severe infections, including UTIs, pneumonia, and bloodstream infections.
 
Unlike traditional antibiotics, enmetazobactam targets bacteria’s defence mechanisms, immobilising their ‘weapon’ without triggering resistance.  The drug also helps preserve the effectiveness of carbapenems, the last-resort antibiotics for many severe infections.

More From This Section

Health

India's health at a sugar tipping point, 50% see glucose imbalance

mental health

53 Tele-MANAS cells established to provide mental health services: Govt

Elderly, Senior citizen

Health coverage for all above 70 is to address their challenges, RS told

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

FSSAI reclassifies packaged drinking water, mineral water as high-risk food

ayushman bharat

AYUSH market grows from $2.85 bn in 2014 to $ 43.4 bn in 2023: Govt

 
There are many more pharmaceuticals in India that are working to fight this. Pipeline projects include:
Zaynich: Also developed by Wockhardt, this antibiotic for severe drug-resistant infections is in Phase-III trials and expected to launch in 2025.
 
Bugworks Research: In collaboration with the Geneva-based Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), the Bengaluru-based company is working on a new class of antibiotics for serious drug-resistant infections, currently in early Phase-I trials.
 

Fight antimicrobial resistance in India

Antimicrobial resistance poses a severe threat to public health in India, which reported 300,000 deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019 alone, according to a study quoted by BBC news report.
 
Alarmingly, nearly 60,000 newborns succumb to these infections each year, the report added.  A 2023 report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also found levels of resistance, with some treatments showing resistance as high as 60 per cent. Making MR drugs a priority for the country. 

Also Read

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, FDC recall generic medications in US over manufacturing issues

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Exports, domestic demand to drive pharma revenue growth: SME Tracker

Astra zenceca

AstraZeneca raises expectation for next year profits after Q3 performance

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 result: Net profit rises 13.8% to Rs 911.2 crore

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

US firm Alkomex expands R&D ops in India; ropes in expert Sanjay Agrawal

Topics : pharmaceutical firms Antibiotic resistance effectiveness of antibiotics BS Web Reports Wockhardt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon