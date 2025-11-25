Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insulin without needles: Can a simple skin cream replace injections?

Insulin without needles: Can a simple skin cream replace injections?

A breakthrough Nature study shows that a specially engineered polymer can carry insulin through the skin, lowering blood sugar in animals and raising hopes of a painless, needle-free diabetes treatmen

Scientists test insulin skin cream that could eliminate daily needles. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A skin cream instead of insulin injections? Scientists say it may soon be possible.
 
In a new breakthrough study published in Nature, titled A skin-permeable polymer for non-invasive transdermal insulin delivery, the researchers show that a specially designed polymer can ferry insulin through the skin and into the bloodstream.
 
In mice and minipigs, this cream lowered blood sugar as effectively as traditional injections, and the animals showed no skin irritation or safety concerns.

How does a skin cream manage to deliver insulin?

Insulin is a large, water-loving molecule that normally cannot slip through the skin’s oily outer barrier called the stratum corneum. The study introduces a workaround through a polymer called OP, which is chemically designed to take advantage of the skin’s natural pH gradient.
 
 
At the skin surface (where the pH is acidic), OP becomes positively charged and sticks to skin lipids. As it moves deeper (where the pH becomes neutral), OP loses that charge, turns into a neutral polyzwitterion, and releases the insulin it carries, called OP-I. This “stick-then-slip” mechanism helps the insulin glide past the barrier and reach the bloodstream.

In animal models, insulin delivered this way behaved just like injected insulin, activating insulin receptors and lowering glucose levels.  ALSO READ | Tired, hungry and gaining weight? Insulin resistance could be to blame

Why is a skin-based insulin cream such a big deal?

Anyone living with diabetes knows the burden of needles. Injections bring pain, marks on the skin, fear, and fatigue, especially for people who inject multiple times a day.
 
A safe, non-invasive insulin cream would change daily life dramatically. It promises:
  • painless dosing
  • discreet use anywhere
  • less anxiety
  • fewer injection-site complications
  • potentially smoother, more stable glucose control
And for children, older adults and those with needle phobia, it could be transformative.

What did the animal trials reveal about this polymer–insulin system?

The results were consistent across lab-grown human skin, diabetic mice and diabetic minipigs:
  • Rapid action: In mice, insulin levels peaked within one hour of application.
  • Longer duration: The cream maintained stable glucose levels for up to 12 hours.
  • Consistent absorption: Repeated dosing produced similar insulin profiles.
  • No irritation: Skin samples showed no inflammation or structural changes.

What challenges must be resolved before human use?

Human skin varies widely in thickness and permeability, which means results from animals may not fully translate. Researchers must still determine:
  • safe and effective human dosage
  • long-term safety
  • manufacturing and stability
  • consistency across skin types and ages
  • regulatory approval pathways
Clinical trials will be essential, and this multi-phase process typically takes years.

Could this cream eventually simplify diabetes care?

If human trials succeed, a skin-applied insulin dose could make travel, workdays and social situations easier for patients who rely on daily injections.

When might such a treatment reach India?

If clinical trials begin soon and progress smoothly, experts estimate a five-to-ten-year timeline before a commercially viable product emerges. This depends on regulatory approvals, large-scale manufacturing and affordability.
 
For now, insulin injections remain essential. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Diabetes Health with BS BS Web Reports insulin health news

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

