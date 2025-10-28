Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

Reality star Kim Kardashian linked her brain aneurysm to extreme stress after her divorce. Neurologists explain why mental strain can have dangerous physical effects

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian opened up about her brain aneurysm diagnosis, linking it to years of stress. (Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian/)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kim Kardashian, in the new season of The Kardashians, revealed that doctors had discovered a “little aneurysm” in her brain during a scan. In the brief clip, she is seen in a medical setting with her head bandaged, saying, “They’re like, ‘Just stress.’”
 
The 45-year-old reality TV star explained that the small aneurysm, which is a balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel of the brain, might have been linked to the immense stress she has endured over the past few years. Kardashian cited her high-profile divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, her responsibilities as a mother of four, her multiple business ventures, and studying law as contributing factors.
 

What is a brain aneurysm?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain. Over time, that weak area can bulge outward, forming a balloon-like swelling that can rupture and cause bleeding in the brain.
 
Neurosurgeon Dr Brian Hoeflinger, who reacted to Kardashian’s diagnosis on Instagram, said that while the annual rupture rate is less than one per cent, the outcomes of a rupture can be fatal or leave lasting neurological damage.

Can stress cause a brain aneurysm?

Chronic stress can increase blood pressure, placing additional strain on blood vessel walls. Over time, that strain can contribute to vascular weakness.
 
Dr Hoeflinger explained that while genetics, smoking, hypertension, and certain drug abuse are established risk factors, stress acts as a contributing factor rather than a direct cause.

What symptoms should you never ignore?

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, early warning signs of an aneurysm include:
  • A sudden, severe headache
  • Blurred or double vision
  • Pain above or behind the eye
  • Stiff neck
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Sudden confusion or loss of consciousness
On preventive measures, Dr Gupta said lifestyle changes to control blood pressure and avoid rupture are crucial. “Monitoring small, unruptured aneurysms with regular imaging is important, along with lifestyle changes,” he said.
 
To prevent aneurysms, he advised people to:
  • Adopt a healthy lifestyle
  • Strictly control blood pressure
  • Avoid smoking
  • Get regular screenings if there is a family history of aneurysms
Early detection, as in Kardashian’s case, can make all the difference. Her aneurysm was spotted through a routine MRI, allowing doctors to monitor it safely and prevent complications.

Salman Khan has faced a similar diagnosis

Kim is not the only celebrity to have spoken publicly about this condition. A few months ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed that he has been living with a brain aneurysm, along with other neurological conditions such as arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and trigeminal neuralgia, often called “the suicide disease” due to its unbearable pain.
 
Khan spoke about how doctors warned him against performing heavy action sequences due to the aneurysm’s location.

How serious is Kim Kardashian’s condition?

Based on available information, Kim’s aneurysm appears to be unruptured and under close medical supervision. Most small, unruptured aneurysms are monitored through periodic scans rather than treated immediately.
 
Dr Hoeflinger noted that treatment decisions depend on factors such as the aneurysm’s size, shape, and location, as well as the patient’s age and overall health. In Kim’s case, her proactive approach and access to advanced medical care suggest a strong prognosis.
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

