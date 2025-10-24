Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Jennifer Aniston's go-to 5 moves for fitness and balance after 40

Jennifer Aniston's go-to 5 moves for fitness and balance after 40

At 56, Jennifer Aniston swears by Pvolve, a gentle yet powerful resistance workout. Her trainer breaks down five key moves ideal for women in their 40s and 50s

Jennifer Aniston fitness

Jennifer Aniston with trainer Dani Coleman. (Photo: Instagram | @dani_bcoleman)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At 56, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is redefining midlife fitness — and it is not with punishing bootcamps or heavy weights, but through a low-impact resistance routine called Pvolve that is as graceful as it is powerful. Her trainer, Dani Coleman, recently revealed the five moves Aniston swears by as the ultimate strength-and-balance booster for women over 40.
 
The routine is also backed by a study from the University of Exeter, which shows that this exact kind of training could be the key to preserving strength, balance, and vitality in women navigating their 40s, 50s, and beyond.
 

What is Jennifer Aniston’s Pvolve workout about?

 
Pvolve (short for “personal evolution”) is not a traditional gym routine. It involves resistance bands, small weights, and mindful, controlled movements instead of burpees and jumps.
 
 
Aniston’s trainer, Coleman, broke down her five go-to moves in a video shared by The Zoe Report. They include:
 
  • Squat to overhead press: to power up the legs, glutes, and shoulders.
  • Inner thigh glide + oblique reach: for balance, flexibility, and waist definition.
  • Standing core work with the Pvolve band: for strength and posture.
  • Abdominal work with the Pvolve ball: to tighten and tone the core.
  • Plank challenge with the Pvolve ball: to build endurance and stability.
 
Watch:

Also Read

C-section myths

Normal or C-section? Doctors bust 10 childbirth myths every parent hears

protein food-boiled eggs

What two boiled eggs a day can do for your strength, focus, and health

air pollution and dementia

Air pollution linked to dementia, caused 626,000 deaths worldwide in 2023

happiness

Feeling low? These simple five-minute acts could boost happiness fast

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India's air pollution killed 2 mn in 2023, worsening chronic diseases: Study

 

Why low-impact resistance training is a game-changer for women over 40

 
The University of Exeter study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports & Exercise this March, looked at 70 women aged 40–60, none of whom were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). They were divided into two groups — one doing a supervised, low-impact resistance routine (modelled after Pvolve) and the other continuing their usual activities.
 
After 12 weeks, the results were striking. Women who did the low-impact workouts saw:
  • Up to 20 per cent increases in hip strength
  • Significant improvements in balance and flexibility
  • Two per cent gain in lean muscle mass, even without heavy weights
  • No difference between pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal women, showing menopause didn’t blunt their progress
The study’s authors concluded that “the decline in sex hormones does not affect the ability of women to build strength and balance through low-impact resistance training.”
 

Can you start this routine at home?

 
Yes. You don’t need a gym, a trainer, or expensive equipment. A resistance band, a small ball, and a few online Pvolve sessions (or free YouTube versions of low-impact strength training) can get you started.
 
Here’s a simple way to begin:
 
  • Start with 20–30 minutes, three to four times a week
  • Focus on controlled movements and good form
  • Don’t rush — slower movements improve muscle engagement
Pvolve’s accessible, mindful approach makes it one of the most sustainable and empowering workout options for women in midlife.

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

women's cancer detection, breast cancer, sick woman

Most women in poorer countries miss early cancer detection, says Lancet

rainbow diet

Antioxidants fight health risks, but tracking your intake can be tricky

relationships, partners

Are you in a 'swag gap' relationship? How it impacts mental health

high protein diet has own risks

Samantha's 100g protein routine goes viral - what's your right amount?

France bird flu - high alert

France raises bird flu alert level to 'high' after fresh outbreaks

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Fitness care workout workouts health effects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon