What it means to be well: Study outlines six pillars of mental well-being

In a world where 'well-being' is often reduced to fleeting happiness, a new global study is offering much-needed clarity. Researchers have now defined what it truly means to be mentally well, and the findings suggest it goes far beyond simply feeling good. Instead, mental well-being is a layered state shaped by how we think, function, and connect with others.

Published in Nature Mental Health, the study titled “A Delphi consensus study on the dimensions of positive mental health” brings together insights from experts across disciplines and aims to settle a long-standing debate in mental health science.

What the study set out to do

For years, the lack of a clear definition has made mental well-being difficult to measure, compare, or improve. So researchers surveyed 122 global experts across 11 disciplines, ranging from psychology and medicine to sociology and philosophy.

The goal was to create a shared, scientific understanding of positive mental health. And they succeeded.

The study reached a strong consensus on 19 dimensions of mental well-being, with near-unanimous agreement on a smaller set of core factors that define what it means to truly be well.

The core pillars of mental well-being

While the research identified 19 dimensions, experts showed the highest agreement on a smaller group of key elements.

The six core factors include:

Meaning and purpose – feeling life is worthwhile and goal-directed

Life satisfaction – overall evaluation that your life is good

Self-acceptance – positive and non-judgmental view of self

Connection – close, caring relationships with others

Autonomy – feeling in control of choices and self-expression

Happiness – frequent positive mood and cheerfulness

ALSO READ: Skipping breakfast often? Experts explain its impact on mental health These factors highlight that well-being is not a single feeling but a dynamic state built over time.

Mental well-being is more than “feeling good”

One of the most important takeaways is that mental well-being is not just about happiness. Instead, it is a combination of how we feel emotionally, how we function psychologically and how we connect socially.

This means a person can experience stress or even live with a mental health condition and still have a strong sense of well-being.

The study also draws a clear line between well-being itself and external factors like income, housing, or physical health, which influence it but do not define it.

Why this definition matters

Without a standard definition, comparing studies or shaping policy has been difficult. By defining well-being clearly, it opens the door to better research, more effective policies, and more realistic public conversations.

Now, this framework offers:

A common language for researchers

A way to track mental well-being globally

Better tools for designing interventions and policies

It also challenges a long-held assumption that mental health is simply the absence of illness.

“By agreeing that positive mental health isn’t a single feeling, but a combination of how we feel, how we function and how we connect with others, the study brings much-needed clarity to the field,” said study co-author and researcher Dr Matthew Iasiello from Adelaide University.

Researchers likened it to trying to measure blood pressure without agreed benchmarks. “Imagine if there were 150 different ways of measuring blood pressure – the results would be meaningless. That’s why it’s important to agree on what positive mental health is, and what it isn’t,” added Iasiello.

ALSO READ: The worse your mental health problem, the less sympathy you get: Here's why “For the first time, we have a scientifically agreed blueprint for what good mental health actually looks like – and that changes everything,” said senior author and Associate Professor Dan Fassnacht, University of the Sunshine Coast.

What this means for everyday life

The findings suggest that improving mental well-being is not about chasing constant happiness, but about building a balanced inner life.

“In this way, positive mental health is less about feeling good all the time, and more about having the right combination of factors to cope, live well, and experience life as meaningful," said Dr Iasiello.

“When people can better recognise which parts of their wellbeing are strong, and which might need support, it gives them a clearer sense of where to focus their efforts,” he said.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “Whether it’s government departments creating spaces for connection, or teachers building optimism in kids at school, many of us are already contributing to wellbeing without realising it. We hope that this taxonomy can further strengthen the efforts of anyone who is trying to do their part in making people feel their best," added Dr Joep van Agteren, co-researcher, Adelaide University.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.