Skipping breakfast often? Experts explain its impact on mental health

For many, skipping breakfast feels like a harmless trade-off in a rushed morning routine, yet experts warn it may be silently impacting mental wellbeing. While the focus often remains on weight or energy levels, the first meal of the day plays a far more critical role in regulating mood, focus and emotional balance.

“Skipping breakfast is not just about being hungry. It actually affects our mental health,” says Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director – psychiatry, Asian Hospital. She explains that what we eat, or do not eat, in the morning can set the tone for how our brain functions throughout the day.

Why skipping breakfast affects your mood

When you skip breakfast, your body may experience fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which directly influence brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine that regulate mood, says Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman at Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram.

“Skipping breakfast regularly can make us feel more stressed, anxious and depressed,” says Dr Gupta.

Research supports this link. A 2022 study in Nutritional Neuroscience found that skipping breakfast was associated with higher odds of depression, stress and psychological distress across age groups, along with increased anxiety among adolescents. Adding to this, a recent meta-analysis in Frontiers in Psychiatry also linked the habit to a greater risk of depression, pointing to its potential long-term impact on emotional wellbeing.

What happens in the brain

After an overnight fast, the brain needs a fresh supply of energy to function efficiently. Skipping breakfast disrupts this process, which can affect thinking, mood and emotional control.

“Our brain cells need a supply of energy to work well. When we skip breakfast we do not have energy, which can affect our mood, attention and ability to think clearly. Over time this can make us feel tired and struggling to cope with stress,” Dr Gupta explains.

Low or unstable blood sugar levels can also lead to irritability, confusion and poor emotional regulation, making everyday challenges feel harder to manage.

Impact on focus, memory and productivity

Skipping breakfast does not just influence how we feel, it also affects how we perform.

Reduced attention span and difficulty concentrating

Poor memory and slower decision-making

Lower productivity at work or school

“Eating breakfast is essential for our brain to work properly. Skipping breakfast can make it harder to focus remember things and do tasks efficiently,” says Dr Gupta.

Who is most at risk

Certain groups are more vulnerable to the mental health effects of skipping breakfast:

Teenagers, whose brains are still developing

Shift workers with irregular meal timings

People with high stress or inconsistent routines

“These groups are more vulnerable because their brains need more energy or have irregular energy needs. Skipping breakfast can make their mood swings and stress worse,” Dr Gupta notes.

Dr Manchanda adds that young people especially need morning nutrition to stay attentive and emotionally stable through the day.

When lifestyle habits make it worse

Skipping breakfast is often part of a larger pattern of unhealthy habits.

Poor sleep or late nights

Excessive screen time

Late-night eating

Irregular schedules

“If someone is already tired or overstimulated from screens skipping breakfast can make their cognitive and emotional problems worse. It creates a cycle where fatigue, irritability, and stress increase,” says Dr Gupta.

How breakfast helps with mental health

“Eating breakfast every day is an easy thing we can do to help our mental health,” says Dr Manchanda. A balanced breakfast helps stabilise blood sugar, improve mood and support concentration.

Experts recommend including:

Protein like eggs, milk, yoghurt or nuts

Whole grains such as oats or whole wheat bread

Fruits and vegetables for fibre and antioxidants

Healthy fats like seeds, nuts or avocado

“Even a simple breakfast can help regulate our mood improve our concentration and reduce anxiety,” says Dr Gupta. “Eating breakfast within two hours of waking up gives our brain the fuel it needs.”

More than just a meal

Skipping breakfast can also trigger headaches and migraines in some individuals. “When we miss breakfast, fluctuations in blood sugar can trigger migraine attacks, especially in people prone to them,” Dr Gupta explains.