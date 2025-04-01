Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Mumbai-based start-up launches probiotic combo for weight management

Mumbai-based start-up launches probiotic combo for weight management

Co claims that the formulation naturally increases GLP-1 levels and regulates appetite

The Good Bug

The Good Bug’s formulation, priced at Rs 2,000 per month, is based on microbiome research. (Photo: Company Website)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a time when an anti-diabetic class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 is in demand globally, a Mumbai-based gut health start-up, The Good Bug, claims to have introduced a 'GLP-1-based formulation' designed to support weight loss. According to the company, the product combines clinically tested probiotics with metabolic fibres to improve gut health and enhance metabolic function.
 
GLP-1 is a hormone produced in the gut that plays a crucial role in regulating blood glucose levels as well as appetite.
 
The Good Bug’s formulation, priced at Rs 2,000 per month, is based on microbiome research. A randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial on 106 people reported a 12.01 per cent reduction in weight, a 9.64 per cent decrease in waist circumference, and a 12.14 per cent drop in BMI over 90 days.
 
 
The company claims that this formulation naturally increases GLP-1 levels, reduces chronic gut inflammation, and regulates appetite without causing dependency or side effects.
 
Keshav Biyani, co-founder of The Good Bug, stated, “With the introduction of our natural GLP-1 formulation, validated through rigorous clinical trials, we are proud to offer a global first-of-its-kind innovation and solution that promotes long-term health benefits through weight management.”

K N Manohar, an internal medicine specialist and principal investigator of the study, noting the role of gut health in metabolic function, stated, “Scientific evidence increasingly points to the gut microbiome as a cornerstone of metabolic health. The Good Bug is a well-researched pre- and probiotic formulation that leverages the natural synergy between gut bacteria and the body's metabolism.”
 
Marketed as the 'Advanced Metabolic System', the product contains a combination of probiotics and metabolic fibres. Each 15-day kit includes 16 billion CFU of probiotics and 7g of fibre. The company states that the formulation is designed to support gut microbiome balance and metabolic processes.
 
Obesity rates in India are rising, with 24 per cent of women and 22.9 per cent of men classified as overweight or obese, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). This trend is linked to an increase in diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), driving demand for weight management solutions.
 
The demand for GLP-1 class drugs for diabetes and obesity management has surged, creating opportunities worth hundreds of billions of dollars. This growth is further fuelled by the anticipated boom in the weight loss market, with Semaglutide—the active ingredient in weight loss drugs—set to go off-patent in March 2026.
 
Additionally, the recent launch of weight loss drugs in India, such as Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, has intensified competition. Priced at Rs 3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs 4,375 for a 5 mg vial, Mounjaro is available at one-fifth of its US price. The drug, typically taken once a week, costs between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month in India for the lowest dose. As the patient eventually progresses to a higher dose of 15 mg per week, the cost goes up to Rs 40,000 a month.

Topics : weight loss Health sector

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

