Monday, March 31, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / LuNGS Alliance to enhance access to tailored cancer therapies in India

LuNGS Alliance to enhance access to tailored cancer therapies in India

The programme aims to enhance access to targeted cancer therapies by identifying actionable genetic mutations in lung cancer patients

Lung Cancer

According to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, the country reports approximately 72,510 new lung cancer cases and 66,279 deaths annually

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cancer Research and Statistic Foundation (CRSF) has launched the “LuNGS Alliance”, offering free lung next generation sequencing (NGS) for lung cancer patients nationwide. The initiative, supported by pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Roche, is facilitated in collaboration with 4baseCare as the official lab partner.
 
The programme aims to enhance access to targeted cancer therapies by identifying actionable genetic mutations in lung cancer patients.
 
The TARGT First Solid test, developed by 4baseCare, provides a comprehensive analysis of 72 commonly mutated genes, helping oncologists tailor treatment plans based on a patient’s genomic profile.
 
By detecting mutations aligned with therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), the test enables more effective and personalised treatment options.
 
 
Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer in India. According to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, the country reports 72,510 new lung cancer cases and 66,279 deaths annually. The high mortality rate underscores the urgent need for personalised treatment approaches rather than traditional one-size-fits-all therapies.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi govt uplifted India's health infrastructure, says Amit Shah in Hisar

Premiumgavel law cases

Consumer protection: Manufacturer held liable for defective hip implant

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

Chewing gum

Love chewing gum? You may actually be munching microplastics, finds study

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Aiims to install first indigenously developed MRI machine by October

 
Dr Kumar Prabhash from CRSF said: “We are committed to ensuring lung cancer patients in India have access to effective and targeted treatments. With precision oncology, we aim to make life-saving innovations accessible and transform cancer care nationwide.”
 
Hitesh Goswami, chief executive officer and cofounder of 4baseCare, echoed this sentiment, adding, “Advanced NGS-based biomarker testing should be a standard for every lung cancer patient. This initiative brings us closer to democratising precision medicine and making a real difference in patients’ lives.”
 
Eligible lung cancer patients can receive one free NGS biomarker test through the LuNGS Alliance programme.
 
With this initiative, LuNGS Alliance aims to bridge the gap between cancer diagnostics and accessibility, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder patients from receiving the most advanced treatment options available.
   

More From This Section

ZooWIN

What is ZooWIN: Govt portal to monitor anti-rabies, anti-snake venom stocks

PremiumHospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Over 600 private hospitals voluntarily opted out of AB-PMJAY since 2018

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

oxygen, Oxygen cylinder

Health Ministry releases national guidelines for medical oxygen management

hospitals health hospital bed

Fresh capex to boost hospital bed expansion by 35-40% in 3-5 years

Topics : healthcare lung cancer cancer patient

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon