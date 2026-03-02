Kerala's assured pension plan offers 50% pay: Rules & eligibility explained

Kerala government employees will soon have the option to move away from the market-linked National Pension System (NPS) and instead choose a guaranteed pension model, with the state announcing an Assured Pension Scheme (APS) effective April 1, 2026.

The scheme promises a fixed pension of up to 50 per cent of last-drawn basic pay, marking a significant shift in retirement planning choices available to state government employees.

What is Kerala’s Assured Pension Scheme?

The Assured Pension Scheme (APS) is a new retirement option introduced for:

Existing Kerala state government employees currently covered under NPS

Employees appointed on or after April 1, 2026

Under APS, employees completing at least 30 years of qualifying service will receive a pension equivalent to 50 per cent of their final basic salary at retirement.

The model broadly follows the Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which attempts to combine elements of the old defined-benefit pension structure with the contributory framework introduced under NPS.

Is APS compulsory?

No. The scheme is optional, not mandatory.

Employees will be allowed to choose between:

Continuing with the National Pension System (NPS), or

Switching to the Assured Pension Scheme (APS)

Importantly, existing employees already enrolled under NPS can opt to migrate to APS, subject to government guidelines.

Service requirement and pension limits

To qualify for the full assured pension:

Minimum service required: 30 years

Maximum pension: 50 per cent of last basic pay

This service condition is stricter than the Centre’s UPS framework, which allows a similar pension benefit after 25 years of service. Employee unions across states have been demanding a further reduction in qualifying years.

Dearness relief to continue

A key feature of APS is the continuation of dearness relief (DR) after retirement.

This aligns the scheme more closely with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), where pension payouts rise periodically in line with inflation through DR revisions announced by the state government.

How APS differs from NPS

The choice between APS and NPS effectively comes down to certainty versus market-linked returns.

NPS features:

Contributions invested in equity and debt markets

Retirement corpus depends on market performance

Offers tax benefits and investment flexibility

APS features:

Assured pension payout

Defined retirement income

Inflation protection through dearness relief

The broader pension shift

The move comes amid growing debate among states and employee groups over retirement security under contributory pension systems. While the Centre introduced the Unified Pension Scheme for its employees from April 2025, states remain free to design their own pension alternatives.

Kerala’s APS now adds another hybrid pension model to India’s evolving government retirement framework, giving employees a clearer trade-off between guaranteed income and investment-linked retirement savings.