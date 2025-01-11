Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Pondy reports first case of HMPV, child fully recovers and discharged

Pondy reports first case of HMPV, child fully recovers and discharged

A three-year-old child who had been undergoing treatment for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a private hospital for the past few days was discharged on Saturday.

HMPV, disease, illness, health

A 10-bed ward with an ICU has been established at the Government Hospital for chest diseases in Gorimedu near Puducherry, for adults and elderly patients. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A three-year-old child who had been undergoing treatment for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a private hospital for the past few days was discharged on Saturday.

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, told PTI, "The child has fully recovered from the disease and was discharged on Saturday. The parents were given necessary instructions on the care and precautionary measures they should take for the child's health at home." 

  He mentioned that this was the first case of HMPV in Puducherry.

Ravichandran added that the centrally administered JIPMER was testing all HMPV cases according to the standard protocol and was equipped with the necessary testing kits.

 

He further stated that the Puducherry government was taking steps to conduct testing at the state-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in nearby Kadirkamam.

Also Read

HMPV, disease, illness, health

9-month old tests positive for HMPV in Gujarat, cases rise to four in state

HMPV, disease, illness, health

10-month-old detected with HMPV, first case this season in Assam: Officials

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Govt lab confirms HMPV infection in 8-yr-old; cases in Gujarat rise to 3

HMPV, disease, illness, health

First HMPV case in elderly reported in India amid China's recent surge

HMPV, disease, illness, health

80-yr old man with no travel history tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad

"The territorial government is keeping a constant vigil on the situation, and necessary precautionary steps are being taken," he said.

Meanwhile, a release from the Health Department said there was no need for panic, and elaborate precautionary measures have been put in place.

A 10-bed ward with an ICU has been established at the Government Hospital for chest diseases in Gorimedu near Puducherry, for adults and elderly patients.

The release mentioned that a six-bed ward with ICU facilities has been set up at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children's Hospital for the admission of pediatric cases. The department is also disseminating health awareness messages to the public regarding the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Healthcare global

Medtech industry expects regulatory body to reclassify more medical devices

Biju Menon, CBO & ED, Star Health Insurance

Star Health aims to double bancassurance biz to Rs 2K cr in three years

Healthcare global

USC seeks Indian collaborations to address healthcare challenges

Practo

Health-tech platform Practo narrows losses to Rs 17 crore, revenue up 22%

Lupin Pharma

Lupin receives US FDA tentative approval for Ivacaftor Oral Granules

Topics : hmpv virus Viruses disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon