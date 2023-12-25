Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

63 cases of JN.1 variant detected in country till Sunday, highest from Goa

They said of the total cases of the JN.1 variant, 34 are from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana

Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country stands at 4,054, with the highest number of cases coming from Kerala.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 63 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected till Sunday, with Goa reporting the highest number of cases, Health Ministry sources said on Monday.
They said of the total cases of the JN.1 variant, 34 are from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, there has been no clustering of cases reported so far and all the cases of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms, they added.
Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country stands at 4,054, with the highest number of cases coming from Kerala.
"Thirty-seven Covid-19 cases are from Goa, 344 from Karnataka, 3128 from Kerala, and 50 from Maharashtra," according to Health Ministry data.
Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that there is no need to panic as JN.1 is a variant of interest and not of concern.
She urged people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures.
"We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more deaths," Dr Swaminathan, a former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had told ANI.
India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.
"I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses," he told ANI.
The INSACOG chief asserted that various subvariants of Omicron have been reported but none of them have increased severity.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

I have severed ties with wrestling, says Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

All schemes of previous govt will continue, says Rajasthan CM Sharma

Army chief arrives in Jammu to review security amid anti-terror operation

'India can never forget Atalji,' says former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

"Every week you hear something new coming up in different parts and then it spreads all over India. We have identified a large number of subvariants, over 400 subvariants, or mutations of this virus, and fortunately, none of these Omicron variants have really been associated with more severe disease or hospitalisation," he said.
He explained the major symptoms of JN.1, highlighting that they are similar to those of other subvariants.
"Symptoms are very similar on the basis that one cannot differentiate JN.1 from other subvariants of Omicron like fever, nasal discharge and cough. There can be occasional diarrhoea and severe body aches, and usually they recover in two to five days," the doctor outlined.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Goa Maharashtra Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon