Recurrent night sweats: What they mean and when you should worry

Waking up drenched in sweat can feel alarming, especially when it happens repeatedly and disrupts sleep. While night sweats are often harmless and linked to everyday factors, they can sometimes signal deeper health concerns. Understanding the difference is key because early attention can prevent complications and bring peace of mind.

What are night sweats?

Night sweats refer to excessive sweating during sleep that soaks clothing or bedding. Unlike occasional sweating due to a warm room, these episodes tend to be more intense and persistent. Dr Aravind Badiger, technical director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, explains, “Excessive sweating during sleeping, night sweats are usually not serious, yet they can be a sign of another problem.”

Common causes: When it’s nothing to worry about

In many cases, night sweats are triggered by lifestyle or environmental factors. These include:

Sleeping in a warm or poorly ventilated room

Using heavy blankets or bedding

Eating spicy food late at night

Consuming alcohol or caffeine

Experiencing stress or anxiety

These triggers temporarily raise body temperature or stimulate the nervous system, leading to sweating. Occasional episodes linked to such factors are usually not dangerous and can be managed with simple lifestyle changes.

When night sweats could signal something serious

Although often harmless, persistent night sweats should not be ignored. They may be linked to infections or chronic illnesses.

Dr Badiger notes that conditions such as tuberculosis diabetes , and certain cancers can present with night sweats. In such cases, sweating is usually accompanied by other symptoms, including:

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Persistent fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Chronic cough or recurring infections

“These symptoms may indicate an underlying illness and require prompt medical attention,” he adds.

Dr Dhankecha Mayank, general practitioner at Apollo 24/7 Clinic also highlight that metabolic imbalances, including blood sugar fluctuations, can trigger sweating episodes during the night, especially in individuals with diabetes.

Hormonal shifts and who is at risk

Hormonal imbalance is one of the leading medical causes of night sweats. Women going through menopause often experience hot flashes and sweating due to falling oestrogen levels.

“Menopause leads to a hormonal imbalance and reduction in the level of estrogen, thus interfering with temperature regulation,” says Dr Badiger, noting that women aged 45–55 are most commonly affected.

Thyroid disorders can also play a role. An overactive thyroid increases metabolism and body heat, which results in excessive sweating. Those at higher risk include women, older adults, and individuals with a family history of hormonal conditions.

Medications that may trigger sweating

Certain medicines can also lead to night sweats. Antidepressants, especially Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), are known to affect temperature regulation. Hormonal therapies, steroids, and diabetes medications may also contribute.

Patients should consider reviewing their prescriptions if:

Sweating begins after starting a new medication

Symptoms worsen despite healthy habits

Night sweats disrupt sleep regularly

Experts can help determine whether dosage adjustments or alternative treatments are needed.

When should you see a doctor?

Not every episode of night sweating requires medical attention, however, recurring or severe symptoms should raise concern.

Dr Badiger advises that night sweats may be a red flag if they:

Occur frequently over several weeks

Soak clothes or bedding

Are accompanied by fever, weight loss, or exhaustion

In such cases, doctors typically recommend:

A detailed medical history and physical examination

Blood tests to check for infections, thyroid issues, or diabetes

Imaging tests such as chest X-rays if infections like tuberculosis are suspected

Hormonal assessments