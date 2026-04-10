Eat and move with your cycle: A phase-by-phase guide to feeling your best

Understanding your menstrual cycle is no longer just about tracking periods, but it is also about working with your body instead of against it. Experts say that aligning your diet and exercise with each phase of the cycle can help balance hormones, improve energy, and reduce symptoms such as cramps and mood swings.

“The menstrual cycle has four phases, each driven by changes in hormones—oestrogen and progesterone,” explains Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, Gynaecologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

Oestrogen helps build the uterine lining, boosts energy, and supports mood and focus. At the same time, progesterone prepares the body for a possible pregnancy and has a calming effect, often slowing things down and influencing sleep and appetite. These hormonal shifts influence everything from how energised you feel to what your body needs nutritionally.

Experts break down each phase and how to support it with food and movement.

Menstrual phase: Rest, replenish, restore

This phase begins with your period, when oestrogen and progesterone are at their lowest. As a result, energy levels dip, and fatigue is common.

“Energy is usually lowest during the menstrual phase, often accompanied by fatigue,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

What to eat

Iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, and red meat to replenish blood loss

Omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts or flaxseeds to reduce inflammation

Warm, comforting foods like soups or stews

What to avoid

Excess caffeine and salty foods, as they can worsen cramps and bloating

How to exercise

Gentle movement works best

Walking, stretching, or light yoga can ease discomfort

Dr Namrata Gupta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, adds, “Do some walking or stretching during menstruation,” as pushing too hard may increase fatigue rather than improve it.

Follicular phase: Build energy and momentum

After your period ends, oestrogen begins to rise as the body prepares to release an egg. This phase often brings renewed motivation and mental clarity. “Energy gradually improves in the follicular phase, with better focus and motivation,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

What to eat

Lean proteins like eggs, chicken, or tofu

Fresh fruits and vegetables to support rising oestrogen

Whole grains for sustained energy

How to exercise

Ideal time for increasing the intensity of workouts

Strength training and moderate cardio work well

Dr Gupta notes that “fresh and protein-rich foods energise in follicular and ovulatory phases,” making this a good time to fuel up and build strength.

Ovulatory phase: Peak performance and confidence

This is the shortest phase but often the most energised. Oestrogen peaks, triggering ovulation, and many women feel more confident and social. “The ovulatory phase brings peak energy, confidence, and sociability,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

What to eat

Antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens

Fibre-rich foods to support hormone balance

Light, fresh meals that are easy to digest

How to exercise

Best time for high-intensity workouts

Running or strength training can feel easier and more effective

This phase is often when your body is most resilient, so it is ideal for pushing fitness goals.

Luteal phase: Slow down and stabilise

After ovulation, progesterone rises to support a potential pregnancy. If conception does not occur, hormone levels fall, leading to symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). “In the luteal phase, energy dips again, with possible bloating, cravings, and mood changes,” explains Dr Bhattacharya.

What to eat

Complex carbohydrates like oats and brown rice

Magnesium-rich foods such as bananas, nuts, and dark chocolate

Foods that stabilise blood sugar and reduce cravings, such as oats, brown rice, quinoa, nuts, seeds, yoghurt, and apple

What to avoid

Sugary and highly processed foods, as they may worsen PMS

Excess salt, which can increase bloating

How to exercise

Shift to moderate, low-impact workouts

Gentle pilates, yoga, or light cardio are more suitable

Dr Gupta suggests, “Relax with yoga or swimming in the luteal phase,” as recovery becomes more important than intensity.

How to recognise each phase easily

Tracking your cycle does not need to be complicated. Experts recommend tuning into simple cues:

Feeling fresh and productive signals the follicular phase

Peak confidence often indicates ovulation

PMS symptoms point to the luteal phase

Bleeding marks the menstrual phase

As Dr Gupta puts it, “Period equals low energy, mid-cycle equals high energy, and pre-period often brings mood swings or cravings.”

Common mistakes to avoid

Ignoring your body’s signals

Maintaining the same workout intensity all month

Following overly restrictive diets

Neglecting sleep and stress management

“Not listening to their body’s needs and maintaining the same diet or workout throughout the month are among the top mistakes,” says Dr Gupta.

Dr Bhattacharya adds that a “flexible, cycle-aware approach” is far more effective for long-term hormonal balance.

Your menstrual cycle is not just a monthly event, but it is a guide to how your body functions day by day. By adjusting what you eat and how you move, you can work in sync with your hormones rather than fighting them.