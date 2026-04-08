Over half of ADHD, autism content online may be misleading: Study

A growing number of people are turning to social media to understand A growing number of people are turning to social media to understand mental health . Short-form videos on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are shaping how users perceive conditions such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and autism. While they have opened up conversations, they are also blurring the line between awareness and misinformation.

A new study published in the Journal of Social Media Research highlights a concerning trend where nearly half of the analysed content in the review contained misleading or overly simplified claims.

What did the study find?

In the study titled 'Quality, reliability and misinformation in mental health and neurodivergence content on social media: a systematic review', researchers analysed a sample of widely viewed short-form videos discussing ADHD and autism, and they uncovered several gaps in accuracy and context.

Nearly 56 per cent of the content included misleading information

Many videos relied on personal anecdotes rather than clinical facts

Symptoms were often presented in an oversimplified or generalised way

Nuances such as severity, co-existing conditions, and diagnosis criteria were frequently missing

While such content may appear relatable, it often lacks the clinical depth needed to understand the conditions properly. As a result, viewers may walk away with an incomplete or distorted picture.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School found that 52 per cent of top-performing ADHD videos and 41 per cent of autism-related content on TikTok contained information that was either inaccurate or not supported by current clinical evidence. ALSO READ | Skipping breakfast often? Experts explain its impact on mental health The study found that misinformation was more prevalent on TikTok than on YouTube, while content related to neurodivergence showed higher levels of misinformation compared to general mental health topics.Researchers at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School found that 52 per cent of top-performing ADHD videos and 41 per cent of autism-related content on TikTok contained information that was either inaccurate or not supported by current clinical evidence.

Why is relatable mental health content not always reliable?

Social media platforms are designed to prioritise engagement, and therefore content that is emotionally appealing or highly relatable tends to perform better.

Dr Samant Darshi, consultant-psychiatry, Yatharth Hospitals, Noida, explains, “The increase in the number of creators discussing ADHD and autism on social media sites like TikTok has made it easier for individuals to discuss mental health topics, but it has also created confusion about awareness versus misinformation.”

He adds that creators often share personal experiences, which can be powerful, but they tend to generalise them.

“Many creators post their personal struggles, which can serve as encouragement, but they generalise their experiences as symptoms that everyone can relate to. Viewers might then self-diagnose themselves after watching brief and overly simplistic videos,” he says.

Moreover, social media algorithms amplify content that keeps users engaged, and therefore push similar narratives rather than nuanced explanations.

“Social media has a tendency of pushing engaging content that might be somewhat exaggerated and hence misinform people,” says Dr Darshi.

How is social media driving self-diagnosis trends?

One of the biggest concerns flagged by both the study and experts is the growing trend of self-diagnosis.

Users begin identifying with symptoms described in short videos

They may skip professional consultation

They might misinterpret normal behaviour as a disorder

Underlying conditions such as anxiety or depression may go unnoticed

Dr Darshi points out that while self-awareness can be empowering, it can also be misleading if not backed by clinical evaluation.

“It is easy to feel empowered when you can identify your struggles without the help of professionals, especially for those who do not have access to mental health services. Nevertheless, these disorders are complicated and need an accurate diagnosis through a series of evaluations,” says Dr Darshi, warning that incorrect self-diagnosis can lead to confusion rather than clarity.

Does access to mental health content mean accurate understanding?

While access to information has improved dramatically, experts caution that access does not equal understanding.

Vineet Aggarwal, Group COO, Paras Health, emphasises that fragmented information can be risky: “Access to information does not always translate into accurate understanding. Over-reliance on fragmented or context-free inputs can lead to confusion, delayed consultations, and incorrect self-management.”

He adds, “Healthcare decisions require clinical judgment and experience, and depending solely on partial information can pose significant risks.”

What should viewers keep in mind while consuming such content?

To navigate mental health content responsibly, experts recommend a balanced approach:

Treat social media as a starting point, not a diagnosis tool

Verify information through credible medical sources

Avoid self-labelling based on short-form content

Seek professional evaluation if symptoms persist

Be mindful that each individual’s experience is unique

As engaging videos continue to shape perceptions, the responsibility lies with both creators and viewers to prioritise credible information.