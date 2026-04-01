The 'sorted' trap: Why looking perfect online is quietly exhausting us

In an age where scrolling has become second nature, appearing “sorted” online often feels like a silent requirement. Perfect holidays, thriving careers, glowing skin, happy relationships, all neatly packaged into a grid. Yet, behind this curated calm lies a growing psychological strain that many are only beginning to acknowledge.

Experts say the pressure to maintain a polished digital identity is not just about aesthetics anymore, but about validation, belonging, and self-worth. And while the online world rewards perfection, the human mind struggles to sustain it.

The rise of the sorted online identity

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, psychologist, wellness expert and actor, tells Business Standard, “The ‘sorted trap’ refers to the pressure to always look in control, successful, happy, and perfect. This is especially true on social media.”

"It's the reflex to post the highlight, not the hard day. To show the outcome, not the struggle. In an age where our lives are increasingly visible to others, many people have begun unconsciously curating a version of themselves that signals competence, calm, and fulfilment, regardless of what they're actually experiencing," adds Dr Anjalika Atrey, Mumbai based psychiatrist, sexologist and de-addiction specialist.

Dr Devanshi Desai, counselling psychologist and couples therapist based in Mumbai, points out that while curating a perfect life online may feel good, it can become restrictive. Individuals who succeed in building such an identity often feel trapped within it, unable to deviate without risking the validation they have built.

The result is a subtle but powerful shift, where authenticity takes a backseat and performance takes over.

The mental toll of appearing perfect

Maintaining this gap between reality and projection comes at a cost.

Dr Govitrikar notes, “There is a significant gap between the person that you actually are and the person that you are pretending to be. It is incredibly exhausting to maintain that gap.”

This disconnect can trigger feelings of inadequacy, low self-worth, and even impostor syndrome. Real-life struggles begin to feel like failures simply because they do not align with the curated narrative.

Dr Desai adds that this constant performance can make individuals overly self-critical and less tolerant of setbacks. Over time, this pattern contributes to chronic stress and declining emotional well-being. "The pursuit of perfection," she explains,"sets unrealistic benchmarks that reality rarely meets."

From burnout to identity fatigue

The emotional burden does not stop at stress. It often escalates into deeper psychological consequences.

Constantly filtering experiences, managing perceptions, and staying relevant can lead to what Dr Govitrikar calls “identity deterioration,” which means a gradual loss of connection with one’s true self. People may find it difficult to understand how they genuinely feel or think because their online and offline identities no longer align.

Dr Desai highlights that there is growing evidence linking social media use with anxiety, low self-esteem, and body dissatisfaction, especially on image-driven platforms. Influencers, in particular, face relentless pressure to create content and keep up with algorithms, which often leads to burnout and a loss of passion.

This state, often referred to as “identity fatigue”, is marked by emotional exhaustion, irritability, and reduced emotional regulation.

Why do we keep up the façade

Despite the toll, many continue to maintain the sorted online image. The reasons are deeply psychological.

Fear of judgement, rejection, or loss of social status plays a central role. Dr Govitrikar explains that society often equates control with success, which pushes individuals to maintain a composed exterior even during personal struggles.

Part of it is comparison, says Dr Atrey. "When your feed is full of curated highs, beautiful homes, confident milestones, effortless achievements, it quietly distorts your sense of what's normal. People start to feel like they're falling behind, or doing something wrong, simply because their real life doesn't look like someone else's edited one," she says.

Dr Govitrikar says, “Visibility has become a form of validation, and people are increasingly rewarded for presenting an idealised version of their lives.” Over time, this performance stops being occasional and starts becoming a default identity.

Building on this, Dr Atrey adds, “Likes, views, and follower counts have turned validation into a number, one that updates in real time.”

Dr Desai adds another layer, noting that digital spaces are unpredictable and often judgemental. "Today social media may be rewarding positivity, success, and composure, and tomorrow it may bring down the same icons to celebrate flaws and vulnerability," she says. This uncertainty encourages people to stick to what appears acceptable or admired.

The impact on real-life relationships

While the curated self thrives online, real-life relationships can suffer quietly.

Dr Govitrikar warns that presenting only a selective version of oneself creates emotional distance. When others connect with an image rather than reality, relationships may lose depth and authenticity.

Dr Desai echoes this concern, observing that modern relationships are increasingly documented rather than experienced. Moments are captured for visibility instead of being lived fully.

She explains that “a relationship cannot be summed up in a ‘highlight’ reel. It needs quiet time, intimacy away from the spotlight, honest communication and privacy to really thrive.”

Over time, this lack of emotional depth can impact relationship satisfaction and intimacy, leaving individuals feeling disconnected despite constant visibility.

Breaking free from the “sorted” trap

While the pressure is real, experts say it is possible to step away from the cycle. Some practical ways to regain balance include:

Redefining what 'enough' means on a personal level rather than through social comparison

Reducing dependence on likes and external validation

Limiting screen time and taking intentional digital breaks

Investing in offline experiences and meaningful relationships

Allowing space for imperfection and emotional honesty

Dr Govitrikar emphasises the importance of internal validation, suggesting that individuals should shape their identity based on how they feel about themselves rather than how others perceive them.

Dr Desai encourages people to build a life rooted in real experiences. She notes that online validation is fleeting, while genuine self-worth grows through skills, relationships, and personal growth.

Choosing authenticity over perfection

At its core, the “sorted” trap reflects a deeper human need of being seen, accepted, and valued. But when validation comes at the cost of authenticity, it becomes unsustainable. As Dr Atrey puts it, “The goal isn’t to perform authenticity either. It’s simply to need the performance a little less, one day at a time.”

The shift, experts suggest, is already underway. As audiences grow weary of perfection, there is a rising demand for honesty and relatability because no life is entirely sorted, and that is exactly what makes it real.

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This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.