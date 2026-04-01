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Blinkit rolls out quick commerce service inside Mumbai airport T2

Blinkit has launched its quick commerce service at Mumbai's Terminal 2 domestic departures, allowing travellers to order after the security check-in

Blinkit

Blinkit said its store is located after the security checkpoint at the domestic departure of Terminal 2 at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Shuttetstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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Quick commerce giant Blinkit on Wednesday said it has launched its services inside Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it the first airport globally to have a service of this kind.
 
"Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically, Terminal 2 (domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2,500+ products like phone chargers, books, gifts and more on the Blinkit app. Orders will be delivered within the terminal by our dedicated team of walkers," said Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit. He is also the group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit and food delivery platform Zomato.
 

How to use Blinkit inside the Mumbai airport

The company said its store is located after the security checkpoint at the domestic departure of Terminal 2 at the Mumbai airport. Therefore, customers can only place an order after the security check-in.

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Here's a step-by-step guide:
 
  • Open the Blinkit app after completing the security check.
  • Select your exact location and place the order. Delivery is available only at boarding gates, lounges, restaurants and waiting areas within the security hold area.
  • A delivery partner will walk to your location shortly.
  • Verify the order and share the OTP with the delivery partner to complete delivery.
 
The company also clarified that the cash-on-delivery option is not available at the airport. It added that standard delivery service fees will apply to orders placed inside the airport.
 
In case of a damaged or missing item, Blinkit said customers can initiate a return through the app, if needed, before sharing the OTP.

Blinkit's financial performance

The move comes as part of Blinkit’s expansion plan in India’s rapidly growing quick commerce market. The company's net order value (NOV) rose 120.9 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) to ₹13,300 crore from ₹6,020 crore during the same period last year. The revenue soared 776.1 per cent to ₹12,256 crore, up from ₹1,399 crore in Q3FY25.  
 
Blinkit also reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profit in Q3FY26 of ₹4 crore.

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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