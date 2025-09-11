Obesity now affects 1 in 10 children, Unicef warns of global crisis

The number of school-age children and adolescents living with obesity has surpassed those who are underweight worldwide, according to a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) titled – Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children. The agency has urged global action to reverse this alarming trend.
The findings, based on data from over 190 countries, highlight a growing childhood obesity crisis, driven by the spread of ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and unhealthy diets in children. This global health challenge threatens to undo decades of progress against malnutrition and could leave millions of young people facing serious diseases later in life.
Key findings from the report
- In 2025, obesity among children aged 5–19 years reached 9.4 per cent, overtaking underweight at 9.2 per cent.
- Globally, about one in 20 children under five (five per cent) and one in five children aged 5–19 (20 per cent) are overweight, adding up to more than 391 million children and adolescents worldwide.
- The steepest increases are in low- and middle-income countries, which now carry 81 per cent of the global overweight burden, up from 66 per cent in 2000.
- The diets of children and adolescents are loaded with unhealthy foods and beverages, including ultra-processed foods.
“In many countries we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition – the existence of stunting and obesity. This requires targeted interventions,” said Catherine Russell, executive director at Unicef. ALSO READ: Want to gain muscle and boost metabolism? Deep sleep may be the secret
Why is this happening?
Unicef points to the changing global food environment as the main driver of childhood obesity.
- Cheap, ultra-processed foods have flooded markets, often being more easily available than healthier options.
- Aggressive marketing, particularly digital, targets children, making unhealthy foods more desirable.
- Industry influence has allowed companies to undermine government health policies, and exploit humanitarian disasters and public health emergencies for their benefit.
- The gaps in legal measures and policies allow the ultra-processed food and beverage industry to continue shaping food environments to its advantage.
“Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health,” said Russell.
Health and economic impacts
The rise in childhood obesity is not only a health concern but also a social and economic one. Unicef warns it increases risks of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers later in life. It is also linked to low self-esteem, anxiety and depression among children and teenagers.
Countries also face long-term economic losses from reduced productivity and escalating healthcare spending, with the global economic impact expected to surpass $4 trillion annually, by 2035. ALSO READ: Red lines, expiry dates, dosage codes: How to read a medicine label right
Unicef’s recommendations
To tackle this crisis, Unicef is calling for urgent, coordinated action. “Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development. We urgently need policies that support parents and caretakers to access nutritious and healthy foods for their children,” said Russell.
Recommendations include:
- Enforce the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes and World Health Organisation’s guidance to protect breastfeeding and stop the promotion of inappropriate foods for infants and young children.
- Adopt strong legal measures to limit unhealthy foods in children’s diets through school food policies, marketing bans, clear labelling, taxes on sugary drinks and food reformulation.
- Make healthy foods affordable and accessible by redirecting subsidies, improving local production and fortification, and ensuring safe drinking water in schools and communities.
- Protect policymaking from industry interference with strict conflict-of-interest safeguards and transparency on lobbying.
- Promote behaviour change by empowering families and communities to demand healthier food environments.
- Expand social protection programmes such as food vouchers, cash support and childcare benefits to improve access to nutritious diets.
- Engage young people in food policymaking and support youth-led advocacy for healthier food options.
- Strengthen monitoring systems to track children’s diets, obesity trends and progress on food policies.
