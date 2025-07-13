Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ICMR says Indians taking too much salt, launches study to address issue

ICMR says Indians taking too much salt, launches study to address issue

The scientists have initiated a community-led salt reduction study to address the issue and are focusing on low sodium salt substitutes

salt

Excessive salt consumption is fuelling a silent epidemic in India with people at increased risk of hypertension, stroke, heart disease. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Excessive salt consumption is fuelling a silent epidemic in India with people at increased risk of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and kidney disorders, according to scientists from ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology.

The scientists have initiated a community-led salt reduction study to address the issue and are focusing on low sodium salt substitutes.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends less than 5 grams of salt per person per day, studies show that urban Indians consume around 9.2 grams/day, and even in rural areas it is around 5.6 grams/day - both higher than recommended.

One promising tool in this effort is low-sodium salt substitutes -- ?blends where part of the sodium chloride is replaced with potassium or magnesium salts, Dr Sharan Murali, a senior scientist at National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and principal investigator of the study, said.

 

"Lesser sodium consumption helps reduce blood pressure and improves overall heart health, making low-sodium alternatives a meaningful switch, especially for those with hypertension," Dr Murali stated. 

Also Read

South Korean Drama, The Elementary School Student I Love

South Korean drama on teacher-student romance scrapped after public uproar

pharma, drugs, medicine

Electronics, pharma sectors corner 70% of PLI disbursements in FY25

Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran Telugu actor, former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

England vs India 3rd Test at Lords: All you need to know about Gill vs Crawley fight

Gill vs Crawley fight video: What transpired & who said what | ENG vs IND

Vedanta

Vedanta's donations to BJP nearly quadruples to ₹97 cr in FY25: Report

"Just switching to low-sodium salt can lower blood pressure by 7/4 mmHg on average'?a small change with a big impact," Dr Murali said.

To tackle the issue of high salt consumption, the NIE has launched a three-year intervention project in Punjab and Telangana, supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The goal is to evaluate the effectiveness of structured salt reduction counselling, delivered by health workers at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), in reducing blood pressure and sodium intake among individuals with hypertension, senior scientist at NIE, Dr Ganesh Kumar, who is also a part of the study, said..

"We are currently in the first year of the project, focused on baseline assessments and field preparations," Dr Kumar said.

"Counselling materials are not yet finalised; rather, we aim to co-create the intervention package with the community health workers, drawing on their experiences and incorporating their suggestions. It's not just about delivering health education - ?it's about listening, understanding, and building together," Dr Murali said.

To ensure interventions are grounded in reality, the NIE conducted a market survey across 300 retail outlets in Chennai to assess the availability and pricing of low-sodium salt (LSS).

They found that LSS was available in only 28 per cent of retail outlets. It was seen in 52 per cent of supermarkets, but a dismal 4 per cent in small grocery shops. 

The price of LSS averaged Rs 5.6 per 100g, more than twice the price of normal iodised salt (Rs 2.7 per 100g).

These findings highlight a critical supply-demand disconnect, Dr Murali said.

"The lower demand for low sodium salt might be leading to its lower availability - it's a proxy indicator of awareness and access," noted Dr. Murali.

To spark a public conversation around salt reduction, the NIE has also recently launched the #PinchForAChange campaign on Twitter and LinkedIn through ICMR-NIE.

Using infographics, facts, and simple messages, the campaign aims to raise awareness about hidden salt sources, promote low-sodium alternatives, and empower individuals to make heart-healthy choices.

"If successful, this project could lead to the integration of sustainable dietary counselling models into the existing public health system. It can bridge the gap between knowledge and action, improve health literacy, and ultimately reduce the burden of hypertension-related diseases.

"This is not just about reducing salt. It's about restoring balance in our diets, our systems, and our hearts. Together, one pinch at a time, we can create lasting change," Dr Murali added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Axiom-4 crew to undock from ISS on Jul 14, arrive on Jul 15: Jitendra Singh

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM

Power projects with ₹1 trn investment underway in Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu

biogas, biogas plants

IBA pitches for ₹10,000 per unit subsidy for household biogas plants

Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam, who helped prosecute Kasab, among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi likely to see light rain till July 18; AQI in 'satisfactory' range

Topics : Salt intake ICMR health issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon