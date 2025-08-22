What to do if someone faints: First-aid tips and signs of emergency

Fainting, or syncope in medical terms, looks dramatic but is not always an emergency. However, knowing what to do in those crucial first few moments can make all the difference.
According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, clinical director – neurology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, fainting occurs when there is a sudden drop in blood flow to the brain, often triggered by a fall in blood pressure. Common warning signs include dizziness, light-headedness, nausea, or blurred vision before one loses consciousness.
What should you do first if someone faints?
Dr Bahrani said to stay calm and follow these steps:
- Lay the person flat on their back
- Loosen any tight clothing
- Slightly elevate their legs to help blood flow to the brain
- Turn the head slightly to the side in case they vomit
- Ensure there is fresh air by opening windows or clearing the crowd
Avoid these common mistakes:
- Don’t try to sit them up or make them stand too quickly
- Don’t crowd around and restrict airflow
- Don’t give food or water immediately—wait until they are fully alert and can swallow safely
- Don’t slap, shake, or try to ‘wake’ them violently
“These simple steps not only speed up recovery but also prevent further complications,” Dr Bahrani noted.
What usually causes fainting?
Dr Bahrani explained that dehydration, heat, physical and mental stress, skipping meals, or standing too long in crowded areas are classic triggers.
Common triggers for fainting include:
- Dehydration
- Heat exposure
- Skipping meals
- Low blood sugar
- Prolonged standing
- Sudden posture changes
- Physical or emotional stress
- Pain or trauma
Some serious causes include:
- Heart rhythm disturbances
- Low blood pressure
While most cases are not alarming, repeated fainting should always prompt a medical check-up.
How do you know if fainting is harmless or serious?
Not every fainting spell needs a hospital dash. “Benign fainting usually comes on fast and recovers just as quickly once the person is lying down,” said Dr Bahrani. “But if the spell lasts longer than a minute, happens during activity, or is accompanied by chest pain, breathing trouble, or irregular heartbeat, it may signal a serious issue and needs immediate medical care.”
Red flags to watch for:
- Chest pain or palpitations
- Difficulty breathing
- Prolonged unconsciousness (more than one minute)
- Seizure-like activity
- Fainting during exercise
- Fainting after a head injury
- Fainting in people with known heart conditions
“If any of these signs are present, don’t wait—call emergency services immediately,” he stressed.
How to tell fainting apart from a seizure
This is where many bystanders get confused. Fainting may look alarming but is usually brief.
“In fainting, the person is flaccid, unconsciousness is short, and recovery is quick,” Dr Bahrani explained. “Seizures, on the other hand, often involve jerking movements, frothing, tongue biting, and a longer period of confusion or sleepiness afterward. That post-seizure confusion is a big differentiator.”
Knowing the distinction can help avoid the wrong interventions.
Can fainting be prevented?
According to Dr Bahrani, fainting can often be prevented—especially in people prone to it.
Prevention tips include:
- Stay well hydrated
- Eat meals on time
- Avoid standing too long in hot or crowded spaces
- Get up slowly from sitting or lying positions
“If you feel dizzy, sit down right away,” he added. “In stressful situations, deep breathing or shifting weight from one leg to the other can keep circulation going and prevent collapse.”
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.